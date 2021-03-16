WILLIAMSBURG — Corbin advanced to the 13th Region Boys Tournament for the 17th consecutive season after upending No. 3 seed Whitley County, 90-68, during Saturday’s 50th District Boys Tournament semifinals.
The No. 2 seeded Redhounds (13-6) struggled to put much distance between themselves and the Colonels in the first half, leading 46-36 at halftime before putting the game away in the fourth quarter.
Corbin’s Josh Hibbitts scored a game-high 26 points while Dakota Patterson finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. Hayden Lewellyn scored 22 points while Carter Stewart followed with 9 points.
Jamie Fuson’s 20 points led Whitley County while Trevor Downs and Jackson Petrey each scored 16 points apiece.
“Proud of my team,” Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski said. “We really had numerous kids step up for us. Josh Hibbitts has really developed his game. I thought he did an outstanding job on both ends. He played with a lot of poise today.
“Dakota is still only tipping the iceberg as far as the player he's going to be,” he added. “He was special today as well. Obviously, he scores the ball, but I thought his rebounding and assist were top-notch. We’ve come to expect Hayden to put up huge numbers. It’s really not fair to him. He will pour in 25-plus and you almost take it for granted. He’s been a consistent cog for our team all season long. Tonight was no different. He’s a special player. It’s also nice to have dudes like Carter (Stewart), Brody (Wells), Seth (Mills), Marc (Warren), and Isaac (McVay). They really showed some good play as well. I love our continued balance and selfless attitude. This group cares about one another and it’s showing on the floor. Ten straight wins over some really nice competition is special.”
Mark White’s squad finishes with a 4-16 mark after beginning the season with three straight wins. The Colonels were 1-16 during their final 17 games.
The Redhounds jumped out quickly, taking a 16-9 advantage behind a jumper from Hibbitts and a couple of baskets from Llewellyn. Corbin’s lead grew to 28-19 in the second quarter before seeing Whitley County go on a 7-2 run to cut its deficit to 30-26 with six minutes remaining in the period.
The Redhounds were able to close out the first half with a 16-10 run to take a 46-36 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
Fuson came out red-hot for the Colonels in the third quarter. His three 3-pointers in less than a two-minute span cut his team’s deficit to 50-45 with 6:12 remaining in the period.
Corbin was able to go on a 12-5 run thanks to consecutive baskets by Patterson before seeing Whitley County’s Brayden Mahan hit a 3-pointer to cut the Redhounds’ lead to 62-56 at the 2:20 mark. Corbin added a basket right before the end of the period to take an eight-point edge (64-56) into the fourth quarter.
The Colonels began to run out of gas in the final eight minutes, and the Redhounds took advantage.
Corbin used a 12-3 run to build a commanding 76-59 advantage with 5:04 left in regulation behind two 3-pointers by Hibbitts.
The Redhounds cruised the remainder of the game while securing a spot in next week’s 13th Region Tournament during the process.
50th District Boys Tournament
At Williamsburg
Corbin 90, Whitley County 68
Whitley County 19 17 20 12 68
Corbin 28 18 18 26 90
Whitley County (68) — Downs 16, Mahan 9, Petrey 16, Fuson 20, Queener 7.
Corbin (90) — Llewellyn 22, Mills 3, Stewart 9, Hibbitts 26, Wells 8, Patterson 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.