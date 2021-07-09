RICHMOND — Corbin’s and North Laurel’s 8U All-Stars State Tournament runs begin Saturday in Richmond.
Dusty Allen’s squad went 3-0 last week on their way to the District 4 championship. They rallied from a 14-12 deficit in the title game, scoring three runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth to pull out a 15-14 win over Corbin.
Corbin advanced to the state tournament by cruising past Hazard-Perry with a 10-0 victory.
Both Corbin and North Laurel will join 10 other teams with hopes of bringing home a state championship next week. Anderson County, North Oldham, Corbin, Ashland, Marion County, Eastern, Paintsvillle, South Central Floyd, Adair County, South Oldham, and Fleming County join Corbin and North Laurel in the 12-team tournament.
North Laurel opens tournament play Saturday at 1 p.m. against Marion County. The winner advances to play South Oldham at 3:30 p.m. The loser will fall to the loser’s bracket and will play again at 6:30 p.m. with the opponent to be determined.
Corbin plays Ashland at 1 p.m. with the winner advancing to play Adair County at 3:30 p.m. The loser will fall to the loser’s bracket and will play again at 6:30 p.m. with the opponent to be determined.
The state championship game is scheduled to be played Tuesday with the time to be announced at a later date.
