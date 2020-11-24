CAMPBELLSVILLE -- Corbin came, saw, and conquered.
The Redhounds achieved their goal of becoming the fourth Corbin Middle School Eighth-Grade state champion by upending South Oldham in the 8th Grade, Division 2 title game with a convincing 28-8 victory.
"We are blessed -- and I am blessed," Corbin coach Brent Jackson said. "Winning this is great. I have the best coaching staff in the state in seventh- and eighth-grades, and I've got the best defensive coordinator. We pride ourselves on stopping teams -- and we throw in some points. As long as we win, that's all that matters, and we were able to do that tonight.
"We don't take winning four state championships for granted," he added. "People asked me, has this week been exciting, and I said, 'heck yeah, it has been.' This has been such a grinding year. Winning this has been the payoff. We tried to make it fun for the kids leading up to this week, and we wanted it to be something they'd remember the rest of their lives."
Corbin jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back during its 20-point win over the Dragons.
South Oldham cut its deficit to 14-8 late in the third quarter before seeing the Redhounds put the game away with 14 unanswered points.
Corbin took an early 8-0 lead in the first quarter with Gage Feltner's 12-yard run capping off a six-play 54-yard drive. Kade Elam followed by connecting with Zackary Reynolds for the two-point conversion.
The Redhounds continued to increase their lead on the ensuing offensive possession. Elam threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Noah Cima to increase their lead to 14-0 with 6:10 left in the first half.
South Oldham put together a scoring drive in the third quarter and cut its deficit to 14-8 with 1:42 remaining but Corbin was able to out the game during the final eight minutes of play.
"At times, it just seemed every time we would go forward, we would go backward," Jackson said. "That's not like this team but those things happen when you're playing on a big stage.
"I thought we started showing some physicality, and some times we had a lot of knockdown blocks," he added. "We were able to finish the blocks, and we've taught that since day one. We just kept battling back, and played well."
Elam's 43-yard run set up his one-yard touchdown run to give his team a 20-8 edge at the 6:34 mark of the fourth quarter while Feltner's one-yard touchdown run combined with Jace Hatfield's two-point conversion (39.7 seconds left) wrapped up the win for the Redhounds.
"I know some people discount middle school football but I believe when our kids play at a high level, like this tournament, it benefits them and bodes well for our kids on Friday nights. All of this translates into the next level," Jackson said. "This was a great win to cap off the season."
Editor's note:A picture page of Corbin's state championship win will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Times-Tribune.
