CORBIN — Corbin had three teams (elementary, middle school, and high school) participate in the 2021 KY NASP State Tournament while Lynn Camp High School participated as well with each team turning in impressive results.
The top archer for Corbin elementary was Masen Huffman (252, 5th in boys elementary) while Linda Shepherd (280, 22nd in girls middle school) turned in the top effort for Corbin at the middle school level.
Sam Belew (286, 49th in boys high school) led Corbin at the high school level while Lynn Camp’s Julia Shepherd (291, 11th in girls high school) turned in an impressive effort.
Listed below are the individual and team results:
Corbin Elementary
Masen Huffman (252, 5th in boys elementary)
Kaydence Rose (238, 51st in girls elementary)
Logan Black (236, 67th in boys elementary)
Chloe Trivette (224, 78th in girls elementary)
Allie Babb (223, 83rd in girls elementary)
Tory Canady (113, 287 in girls elementary)
Corbin Middle School (3,106, finished 23rd in middle school)
Linda Shepherd (280, 22nd in girls middle school)
Katie Ridener (273, 56th in girls middle school)
Luke Hatfield (268, 118th in boys middle school)
Jace Hatfield (264, 174th in boys middle school)
Addison Bonham (262, 176th in girls middle school)
Samuel Mayer (260, 234th in boys middle school)
Blake Butler (258, 276th in boys middle school)
Kylie Davis (254, 292nd in girls middle school)
Allison Upchurch (251, 341st in girls middle school)
Kolby Ball (249, 437th in boys middle school)
Stephen Reece (247, 484th in boys middle school)
Emma Zilinksy (240, 483rd in girls middle school)
Tip Edwards (237, 651st in boys middle school)
Ian Greer (236, 670th in boys middle school)
Hunter Gregory (234, 721st in boys middle school)
Braydon Carpenter (215, 949th in boys middle school)
Kylie Privett (209, 802nd in girls middle school)
Parker Blankenship (189, 1,110th in boys middle school)
Elijah Farmer (186, 1,120th in boys middle school)
Will Farmer (183, 912th in boys middle school)
Corbin High School (3,092, finished 88th in high school)
Sam Belew (286, 49th in boys high school)
Brayden Shelton-Gregory (270, 351st in boys high school)
Chaz Disney (268, 406th in boys high school)
Sydney Blankenship (263, 505th in girls high school)
Samuel Edwards (262, 568th in boys high school)
Caleb Warren (261, 591st in boys high school)
Jessica Owens (259, 623rd in girls high school)
Elijah Fortney (249, 837th in boys high school)
Lacey Woods (249, 834th in girls high school)
Jared Terrell (244, 938th in boys high school)
Camille Greer (243, 951st in girls high school)
Emily Flowers (238, 1,012th in girls high school)
Boston Flowers (236, 1,036th in boys high school)
Jacob Henson (227, 1,116th in boys high school)
Elisha Shell (224, 1,145th in boys high school)
Lynn Camp High School
Julia Shepherd (291, 11th in girls high school)
Harley Proffitt (272, 253rd in girls high school)
