CORBIN —The stage is set with two of the state’s best Class 4A teams clashing with District 7’s top seed on the line.
Corbin and Wayne County will face-off Friday in Monticello, and a Redhound win would guarantee home-field advantage at least through the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Corbin is coming off an impressive 14-8 win over Lincoln County that saw the Redhounds put together two goal-line stands to preserve the six-point victory.
"Lincoln County has a very solid team and anytime you win against good teams, it big,” Corbin coach Tommy Greer said. "It put us at 2-0 in the district and gives us a chance to win the district number 1 seed. The win also gave us our first playoff game at home. We must go play this week and win to give us a second playoff game at home.”
Shawn Thompson’s Cardinals (2-2, 1-0) had last week off but defeated Lincoln County on Oct. 6, 52-36. The defending district champions also put an end to the Redhounds’ season in 2019 after picking up a 63-49 victory. Wayne County has won its last two games against Corbin.
If the Redhounds are going to win, they must do it playing on the road for the first time this season.
"Wayne County is defending district champs, and we must go play four quarters of mistake-free football,” Greer said. "Some teams play better on the road because you don’t have all the distractions going on. We will load the bus at 4:00 p.m. and our guys can lay down and take a nap to Monticello and then line up and play. Don’t get me wrong, we love being on Campbell field, but to win a region, semi-finals, and state titles, we have to get on the bus and travel at some point.
"Our players know what's at hand and they will be up for the challenge,” he added. "I am super proud of every one of our guys the way they have approached every game this year.”
Wayne County will be led by Braedon Sloan, who many believe is the state’s top running back. He has rushed for 941 yards on 89 carries this season while finding the end zone 15 times. Sloan totaled 615 rushing yards and eight touchdowns during the Cardinals’ two games against the Redhounds last season. He ran for 408 yards and seven touchdowns during last season’s second-round playoff win over Corbin.
"Coach Thompson does a really nice job and is a great coach,” Greer said. "Braedon Sloan is as good as advertised, and in my opinion, is the best back in the state. There’s no one better at UK or UT. They have several nice players that we must stop. They are very balanced offensively and will play very solid defense. We must do a great job executing our offense and do a great job tackling on defense. We must win all three phases of the game to pick up a win."
