CORBIN — Tom Greer’s Corbin Redhounds were able to capture a district championship by upending Knox Central, 41-0, last week, and they’ll now try to continue their success in the Class 4A, Region 4 title game against the defending Class 4A state champion Johnson Central.
The Redhounds (8-1) have reeled off eight consecutive wins with hopes of making it nine on Friday.
“We have had a good year despite all the uncertainty and our players have remained focused on next week’s game all season,” Greer said. “We have maintained the mindset of preparing for a regional title every year and this year is no different in that aspect.
“I’m also impressed with the way our guys played in all three phases of the game last Friday,” he added. “We went into that game wanting to be the more physical team and we did just that.”
Corbin will be making its first road trip on Friday since Oct. 30, but that doesn’t seem to be a concern to Greer.
“We played five home games and then made our first road trip to Wayne County and I was so impressed with our players and their focus,” he admitted. “They approached the game very businesslike and jumped into the play they had been trained to execute. I feel like we played just as well or even better in our two road games as we have all year. So I’m not concerned about our road trip from that standpoint, but our guys have to play grade assignment football this week.”
Greer also admitted to liking how his team is playing at this point of the season. Corbin is averaging 39 points per game so far during postseason play.
“I’m very pleased with how we are currently playing,” Greer said. “Honestly, we seem to have found our stride and are clicking as a team.”
Corbin will be going up against a Johnson Central team that is averaging more than 40 points a game and hasn't lost at home during its past 23 games.
The Golden Eagles began postseason play with a 46-8 win over Harlan County before knocking off Letcher Central last week, 50-0.
They are led by a rushing attack that is averaging 363 yards per game on the ground. Dylan Preston leads the team with 1,404 yards and 25 rushing touchdowns while Mason Lawson has 670 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.
“Johnson Central is the defending state champions, and they have a really solid football team,” Greer said. “They are strong and quick and we will have to intentionally work at slowing them down offensively. Defensively, they fly around to the football, so we will have to make sure that we are executing at a high-level.
“They average over 40 points a game,” he added. “We have to control the football offensively and do a great job tackling on defense. We must play very physical in all three phases of the game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.