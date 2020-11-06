*This game was cancelled due to COVID-19.
WILLIAMSBURG — Tommy Greer’s Corbin Redhounds are looking to extend two streaks when they travel to play Whitley County on Friday.
The Redhounds (6-1) will enter the contest riding a six-game win streak, and since the two teams started back playing in 2015, Corbin has reeled off five consecutive wins against the Colonels.
”It’s very important that our players continue to stay focused on each practice and game and not look ahead,” Greer said. “Our coaching staff will grade the film, and see where we need to improve and will go back to work this week on correcting those mistakes.
“I am happy with the overall team play,” he added. “I’m also thrilled with the commitment each young man is exhibiting every day and every week. As everyone knows, 2020 has been a very tough year, but our kids have done a wonderful job of focusing on the task at hand.”
Jep Irwin’s squad is coming off a heartbreaking 25-21 loss to Hazard last Saturday. Whitley County led for almost the entire game before falling in the end.
“It's vital to play better, but we are not thinking about the playoffs yet,” Irwin said. “Just one day at a time, trying to improve.”
Both coaches know their respective teams will have their hands full on Friday.
“The coaching staff began working on Whitley County on Sunday, and they’ve got a really nice football team,” Greer said. “Coach Irwin does a great job and I know that they will be very disciplined and will be sound.
“I believe that every week is important to win, but I think it’s more important to go out and play hard, execute and prepare mentally and physically for your opponent building a positive culture within your program,” he added. “All year, we have ingrained in players that we are going to compete like crazy for four quarters and so far we have done just that. I have not witnessed this team give up during any gameplay.”
“I haven't watched them much but the score disparity in the Somerset game was eye-opening,” Irwin said. “They are very talented and well-coached. It will be a tough matchup for us. Every game is important, we have to get better. That's the bottom line. Offensively, we must eliminate drops, penalties, and turnovers. Defensively, we can’t give up big plays and force some turnovers.”
