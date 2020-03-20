CORBIN — There hasn’t been a better boy’s tennis program than Corbin High School’s over the past two decades. This year, the Redhounds will go for their record 20th straight regional championship.
Coach Curt Hart has been the tennis coach for more than 35 years and his records speak for themselves. Hart has led the program to unprecedented success and continues to put a quality product on the court year in and year out. Even after losing six seniors from last year’s successful team, Hart is confident his team will do what they need to do to be right there when the time comes.
“It’s been a big transition. We lost six strong seniors and the majority of them had been playing together since the seventh-grade,” Hart said. "Last year’s team had a lot of success, both individually and as a team. This year we have a lot of work to do. We have three starters returning.”
Corbin will only have two seniors on their roster this year, but both return some experience to lead such a young squad. Grant Morton is the most experienced player on the team, and Alex Byrley will be back for his second season as a tennis player. Hart said both players bring leadership and skill to the team and will be used in different roles this season.
“Grant Morton has a lot of experience. He can play singles or doubles. Right now he is a singles player, but that can change,” said Hart. “Alex is only in his second year, but he has been working hard and he will be playing doubles for us. We want to use his size to play at the net.”
Other players who return include Camden Harris, Josh Frazier, Leighton Cornett, Quinn Maguet and Dylan Coen. All of them will compete for spots as starters as either a singles player or in doubles. Hart said part of his job as a coach is figuring out who should play where and putting all the pieces together for his team to compete for another regional title.
“In the 13th Region we have six singles and three doubles, so that is a total of nine starters. Right now we have four boys who are really strong singles players, and we are putting the doubles together,” said Hart. “All of that can change at any time for us during the season. I have to work those puzzles out and do what is best for the team. The kids know it’s an individual sport and they want to win, but they always want to do what is best for the team, overall.”
