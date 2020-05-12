CORBIN — Corbin Little League President Jeff Chadwell met with other District Little League Presidents over the weekend concerning Little League baseball and softball games being played this summer.
Despite a later start than normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chadwell said he is excited for the kids and community to get the 2020 season underway soon.
“As of now, we plan on having our players rostered and ready to start practice on June 15,” he said. “Little League International is requesting for all leagues to provide two weeks of practice so we should be ready to play by July 1. We are waiting on state and local guidelines to know exactly what we will be required to have in place for everyone’s safety.”
Chadwell said the district plan is to have All-Star Tournaments for baseball and softball probably in mid to late August and State Tournaments in September.
“We will be opening up our player registration later this week through the end of the month,” he said. “This will be online only. The link for this will be posted on our Facebook page.”
