Corbin Little League's starting date remains on target

CORBIN — Corbin Little League President Jeff Chadwell said his league’s start date remains on target while interest to play this summer hasn’t diminished despite the COVID-19 pandemic pushing back Little League’s original start date.
“Our signups were basically finished in March when everything shut down. We messaged everyone to gauge interest when we learned we could start up on June 15th, we have had very few opt-out,” Chadwell said. “We actually have the same number of teams, 16, that we had last season in baseball ages of 7 through 12. We’ve restructured softball somewhat and have six total teams in that league.
“We are still starting practice on June 15th and plan on games starting June 29th,” he added. “It will be different this year for sure. We will probably schedule double headers most nights to help limit contacts.”
Chadwell admitted the new guidelines Little League programs have to adhere to will be difficult because it’s not something that they are accustomed to.
“We will have signage and reminders around the park for distancing, and Grace Health has donated hand sanitizer stations that we will have placed in different areas of the park,” he said. “Coaches are naming a team mom/dad for their teams to assist with the cleaning of equipment and to help with the distancing of our athletes. We will have to limit the number of spectators at each field to 50, and that will probably be our most difficult task.”
