Monday marked the first day Corbin Little Leaguers were able to participate in practices after seeing the COVID-19 pandemic push back Little League's start date. Coaches wore masks while practicing with their respective teams.
Corbin Little Leaguers enjoyed their first day of baseball and softball practice
