CORBIN — Thursday’s announcement of Little League International’s cancellation of the 2020 World Series and Region Tournaments wasn’t much of a surprise after seeing sports tournaments and seasons canceled throughout the sports landscape the past month and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Little League International did mention in Thursday’s released statement that each state and community will have different guidance for resuming organized youth sports, and Little League International strongly encourages volunteers to confirm with their local and state health officials that it is safe to do so before resuming Little League activity after May 11. These playing opportunities could include not only regular season activities, but opportunities for local district, and, perhaps, state all-star tournament play to provide players, especially those moving up to a new age division in 2021, a tournament experience, if possible and safe.
Corbin Little League President Jeff Chadwell is still keeping hope that Little League Baseball and Softball will be played in Corbin this season, and also feels all-star tournaments could be played, too.
“I just hate it for the kids. Not just locally but around the world,” he said. “I do think we will have baseball and softball this summer in Corbin as well as all-star tournaments. What that looks like when we get there is the question.
“I’m sure there will be limitations on the number of people allowed in the park,” he added. “This could limit the programs that we will be able to offer and the number of games that are played.”
