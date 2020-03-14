Corbin Little League postponing all activities, start of the season until April 13th

Corbin Little League President Jeff Chadwell announced on Friday that Corbin Little League will postpone all activities and the start of the season until April 13th.
"Little League International has advised all local little leagues to delay all activities and the start of their season until April 6th,” he said. “In order to comply with this advisory and with our local school closures, Corbin Little League will postpone all activities and the start of the season until April 13th, 2020.
“The health and safety of all little leaguers and the community as a whole is our top priority,” he added. “As such, we will provide more information if and when it becomes available to us. We will no longer be taking applications at the Rec Center but sign-ups will remain open online until April 11th.”
