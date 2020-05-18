Corbin Little League makes updated changes to the upcoming season

CORBIN — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Corbin Little League had to make many changes to the timeline for the season as well as the age groups that will and will not play this season.
All of the decisions were made with the health and safety of the players as the foremost priority. Below is a list of the changes for Corbin Little League for the 2020 season.
Wee Ball
Wee Ball is canceled for this season due to the inability to adequately social distance this age group.
Tee Ball
Corbin Little League still hopes to play but it will be contingent on an easing of the current social distancing guidelines to be possible. Corbin Little League does not feel that with the young age of this group that would be able to fully comply with the current guidelines. Corbin Little League hopes these guidelines will be eased and we will be able to play. Corbin Little League will make a final decision on starting or canceling the Tee Ball season by July 15.
Coach pitch/Minor and Major League Baseball and Softball
Corbin Little League is planning to start practicing around June 15th with the first games beginning around June 29 and lasting through the summer. All-Star tournaments within the state will still be played and are planned for August/September.
Corbin Little League stated as they got closer to the start of practices and games, they will release more information on the social distancing guidelines that they will be following to ensure the safest possible environment for players and families.
Also, refunds are available at this time for wee ballplayers. Send an email to cgriffin12@hotmail.com with your name, your player's name, your address, and the total you paid. Corbin Little League will mail a refund check to you. If you do not receive an email response in 24 hours, please resend your email.
If anyone from Wee Ball does not email requesting a refund, their player fee will be considered as a donation to the Corbin Little League for this season.
Sign-ups for baseball/softball ages 7 and up have re-opened, online-only, and will be open until June 1. After that, Corbin Little League will not take any further sign-ups.
