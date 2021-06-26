Corbin Little League Champions: Hometown Bank captures league title with 8-0 win over Pepsi

Hometown Bank won the Corbin Little League championship by defeating Pepsi, 8-0. Members of the team are (no particular order)Coaches: Jason Webb, Paul Taylor, BJ Foley and Squirrel Moore. Players: Carson Taylor, Brady Webb, Caleb Cureton, Braxton Storm, Landyn Walters, Landon Broughton, Luke Moore, DJ Terry, Cameron Bates, Logan Linn, Elijah Walters, Reed Phillips, and than Gambrel. | Photo Submitted

