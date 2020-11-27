CORBIN — “It will be a war.”
Corbin coach Tommy Greer expects his team to be challenged early and often when Knox Central pays a visit to Campbell Field Friday with a district championship on the line.
Both teams are coming off big wins during last week’s opening round action of the Class 4A playoffs while having high expectations coming into the game.
The Redhounds (7-1) are coming off a 38-14 win over Lincoln County which led to their seventh straight win of the season.
“It was a great win and our players and coaches were focused and ready for the challenge,” Greer said. “It’s big to still be able to play in the second round and really great to be at home this week with the Redhound nation. I was extremely pleased with our team's focus and the great effort that they showed throughout the game. Our physicality was very obvious, and we have to continue to play physical on both sides of the ball.”
The Panthers (5-2) are coming off their best performance of the season, a come from behind 46-36 road win over Wayne County.
“It was a good team win for us on the road,” Knox Central coach Fred Hoskins said. “Our previous two matchups were canceled due to COVID. Our kids were prepared and played well. Wayne County came out ready to play knowing Coach Shawn Thompson was retiring. We weathered the storm and took control in the second half. I was told it was Knox Central’s first victory at Wayne County.
“We hadn’t played a meaningful game in a month,” he added. “Being a smaller county school, we just don’t have the numbers to really get a good live look during practice. Just getting another week to be together as a team is great. We enjoy being around each other every day and appreciate every minute we do spend together.”
Both coaches expect to see each team’s best effort on Friday. Corbin dominated the action when the two teams met earlier this season with the Redhounds winning, 34-7.
“We talk to our players about the playoffs being a new season and everything in the past is just memories,” Greer said. “Knox has improved tremendously, and it will be a war. Our team will be ready to play.
“Knox is a very balanced team and we will have to be able to control the run and pass,” he added. “Defensively, they will show you different fronts, so we will have to be able to recognize those fronts and get checked into successful plays. The keys for us is to play with great effort and be very physical for 4 quarters.”
“We gave up a couple of big plays early then had two turnovers,” Hoskins said of his team’s earlier loss to Corbin. “We started pressing and quit doing the little things correctly — almost trying too hard to make plays instead of doing our job. Hopefully, this time we just go out play good ball and compete.
“We’ve got to limit the big plays, and don’t get caught up in all the window dressing they do on offense, and just do our job defensively,” he added. “We have to always know where (Seth) Mills is. On offense, we have to play better up front than we did the first time — limit our turnovers and execute while taking advantage of the opportunities we get. We’ve got to limit Corbin’s big plays and take care of the ball on offense — just relax and go play ball. I have confidence my guys will go out and play well.”
