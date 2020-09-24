CORBIN — Corbin is coming off a huge 26-22 late-game win over Dixie Heights with hopes of continuing its success at home Friday against Leslie County.
The Redhounds were trailing 22-20 with under a minute remaining before seeing Cameron Combs’ 74-yard touchdown pass to Treyveon Longmire to seal the win.
“We had a big win last week and it was against a 6A school that is a really good football team,” Corbin coach Tom Greer said. “This win really just reaffirmed all the preparation we have done. The players also gained some added confidence with this early win. Our focus will be the same this week as it is every week, which is focusing on ourselves as individuals and getting better every day, we progress by having each player study their own next steps.
“Our vision for the program focuses on effort, focus, and toughness, and we did demonstrate all three of these Friday night against Dixie Heights,” he added. “Our guys gave great effort the entire night and we played very physical on both sides of the ball. This allowed us to win the game in the end. Players were proud of this accomplishment and rightfully so. I do believe rather than becoming satisfied, the win will serve to motivate them to push harder. We have to stay focused on what we can control and not let all the other noise affect our play and preparation for our opponents. We have to control the ball offensively and continue to do a great job tackling defensively. I know that doesn’t sound complicated but that’s where our work still lies.”
Despite the win, Greer admitted there are things his team needs to work on before going against an Eagle team that fell to Clay County last Friday, 26-21.
“We have to continue to work on effectively executing offensive each week,” he said. “Defensively, we have to be better on third downs stopping our opponents. Beechwood and Dixie Heights both were successful on third down conversions which caused us to play far too many defensive snaps.
“Leslie County is welled-coached on both sides of the ball and they will be physical as always,” Greer added. “Our focus has to be on Corbin and being better this week than last week. It’s crucial for our staff and players to look collectively at all the games and determine a plan for improvement overall. I am extremely pleased with our team because they come to really be present every day and are very attentive in the film room and on the practice field. We have a bunch of coachable young men who desire to be successful. Honestly, what else can you ask of them?”
