Corbin High School’s Nick Yeager and Cole Hicks are heading to the 11th Annual High School Fishing World Championships and National Championship at Lacrosse, Wisconsin on June 23-27 after placing third in the Student Angler Federation’s Kentucky High School Tournament at Chickamauga Lake, Tennessee on Sunday.
The fishing duo caught close to 30 fish with 15 of those turning out to be keepers while totaling 14.01 pounds to capture third place honors. The team that won the championship finished with a total of 14.03 pounds.
“We had competed in a state tournament once before and didn’t fare too well, so it felt good to come in and redeem ourselves our senior year,” Yeager said. “We felt really good about our chances going into it because we had two really good days of practice before the tournament started.
“We were very excited to get back on the water after having a break due to the coronavirus,” he added. “It means a lot to be able to finish out our senior season on a good note.”
Hicks said finishing third was a big accomplishment for himself and Yeager.
“In these tournaments, there are always some tough competition, so being able to finish highly is a big accomplishment,” he said. “We felt pretty confident coming into the tournament because we had always heard how good of a fishery Chickamauga was.
“With losing my whole senior year of baseball, I was very thankful for the opportunity to fish this tournament,” he added. “I was very excited to be able to get out and get enjoy ourselves on the lake. We felt like we were definitely going to make the cut for nationals but didn’t realize we were two ounces from first place.”
The duo came down to Tennessee to fish early on Friday and Saturday, according to Yeager, and the decision to do so, paid off.
“We had a good couple days of practice, so we felt confident in our chances on Sunday,” Yeager said.
Now both Yeager and Hicks will switch their focus to the nationals.
“I have never fished in Lacrosse before so I’m unfamiliar with the river but I’m confident we will be able to figure out how to catch some,” Hicks said. “This is our second time qualifying to fish the Nationals and it is a really cool experience. I’m excited for the opportunity.
“I feel good about our chances in Wisconsin,” Yeager added. “We just have to take advantage of our days we get to pre-fish. We have fished nationals once before in Alabama. Hopefully, we can get another good finish in Wisconsin.”
Both Yeager and Hicks wanted to give credit to their boat captain, John Smith, for the success they had on Sunday.
“We’d like to give a big shoutout to John Smith for being our boat captain,” Yeager said. “We couldn’t have done it without him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.