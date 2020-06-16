CORBIN — Monday was a step forward for high school sports in the area, as Corbin High School welcomed student-athletes back on campus for practices and will begin seeing more student-athletes return later this week as the KHSAA-mandated COVID-19 pandemic dead period has officially been lifted.
The Redhound football team didn’t waste any time getting back to practice with training sessions throughout the day on Monday to prepare for the upcoming season. Corbin football coach Tom Greer said that he and his coaching staff were eager to get back out there with their players.
“Myself and all of our coaches, we’re like a kid on Christmas Eve waiting for the morning of Christmas to open a gift,” he said. “All of our coaches are excited. We’ve been away from our players for three months, we’ve been on Zoom meetings and talked through those meetings but other than that, we’ve not had much contact with our kids besides sending out weight lifting stuff. I think the kids were all excited to get here and our coaches were all excited — it’s time to get football going.”
The Lady Redhound soccer team will be hitting the practice field today (Tuesday) and Corbin soccer coach Hannah Goins said she believes she’s just as ready and eager as her players are to get back together once again.
“I wasn’t expecting to get to get out this soon and I’m really excited, I know the players are really excited,” she said. “It’s been really hard, everybody has been all cooped up, so I think it’s a good thing to be able to get out and interact and exercise. I’m super excited to see all of them and they’re all excited to get started. I think it’s kind of really lit a fire under them because after sitting around for so long, practice looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Corbin volleyball coach Vanessa Ross admitted that she’s nervous, as she knows it’ll be like starting all over again after being away for so long but she and her players have been keeping in touch and in shape through online workout meetings, something that Ross hopes will help when getting back in the gym this week.
“They were still working out together but it was all volunteer, of course, they weren’t required to log in or anything but we had, which makes me as a coach very happy, at least 21 girls log in every day to work out with us, so I think they want it and they have the drive to do it,” she said. “It was very important for us to stay connected. Overall as a team, I think it was a very good experience for us to go through together, to be on there and go through the internet glitches and whether they could hear me.”
Corbin girls basketball coach Isaac Wilson said this was likely the longest he’s went away from the sport since he began as a player himself and is more than ready to get back in the gym with his players this week and hopes that his Lady Redhounds will take something away from this experience.
“They’ll probably have a different outlook on the sport,” he said. “I think athletes everywhere will and hopefully there’s a lesson to be learned here and a blessing out of all of it.”
And with new restrictions put in place by the KHSAA, coaches know that practices are certainly going to look different over the next few weeks.
At this point in the year, teams like the Corbin boys soccer team would typically be doing morning workout sessions and evening open field practices with scrimmaging.
“Given the restrictions, we can’t do any kind of play during this time, so right now what we’ll be doing is just basically fitness stuff,” said Corbin boys soccer coach Armando Cima. “Hopefully, come July, everything will start to open back up more and we can start doing more technical work with the ball and doing proper training sessions.”
Goins said the girls soccer team would also typically be holding scrimmages at practice but will instead be focusing on ball handling and conditioning.
“Normally we would be able to be scrimmaging and have contact,” Goins said. “It’s definitely going to be a little different. We’ll have to be in smaller groups and we can’t have any contact right now, so it’s going to be a lot of ball work and conditioning. It’s definitely going to be a challenge, even coming up with the practicing plans have been a challenge but we’re just excited that we get to do something, anything at this point.”
Many teams will be taking advantage of this time and use it to get their players in shape and ready for the upcoming season with a lot of conditioning.
“It’s very hard to do individual drills with a volleyball, so we’re going to really focus on conditioning,” Ross said. “At first I wasn’t sure about it because we need to touch a ball, that’s the most important thing but I think for us, a weakness for us last year was that our girls were not conditioned, they struggled to make it through a five-set game, so I’m hoping that during this two-week time period of not being able to really touch a ball that hopefully that will help us in the long run.”
Teams are having to do practices and trainings in smaller groups, as well, meaning the entire team likely isn’t allowed on the field or in the gym at one time, so many teams will be doing separate drills and trainings with smaller groups of players.
“We’re going to be together but not together fully, I guess you could say,” Wilson said. “We’ll be in groups and the number of groups we have is all going to depend on how many we have show up. It’s going to be good to get our kids back in the gym with a ball in their hands and just let them be kids again, that’s the biggest thing they’ve been missing out on and they’ll just enjoy being around some of their teammates, whether it’s in a smaller group than they’d normally be in. We just hope things can get back to normal and we can start getting prepared for the new season.”
“The big thing is, if everything was wide open like it was last year, we probably would be doing some seven-on-seven against ourselves and lifting and having a football to throw,” Greer said. “For the next little bit, we’re not allowed to have a football out but it gives us an opportunity as coaches to really work on being very detailed in each position and teaching kids great football stance, teaching kids basically their position and what they are to do.”
