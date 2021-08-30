Corbin golf coach Nick Tankersley: "We are growing as a team and individuals"

CORBIN — Corbin’s Eli Fischer wrapped up an impressive weekend by turning in a second-place effort in the Wayne County Invitational while also placing fourth in the Pulaski County Invitational.
Fischer shot a three-under 69 during the Wayne County Invitational while shooting a one-over 72 at Pulaski County.
Redhound golfers Parker Norvell (94), Ethan Mott (104), and Braeden Scalf (106) also participated in the event in Pulaski County.
“Eli played a very steady round of golf, and showed a lot of patience on a course that doesn’t give up birdies often,” Corbin coach Nick Tankersley said. “This was a true test for my boys on a tough track in Eagles Nest. It’s an extremely tough course to walk, and as hot as it was by the end of the day, it had me wore out.”
Fischer had a chance to win the event in Wayne County but came up short after two holes in a four-man playoff.
“Eli’s hard work has really paid off this season already,” Tankersley said. “The time and effort this kid puts into his golf game are what a coach dreams of in a player, and now his teammates are following suit and really starting to love the game as much as Eli. I’m seeing a difference in my guys, we are growing as a team and individuals.”
