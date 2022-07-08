CORBIN — In the world of high school athletics, the end of a season doesn’t mean the workload gets any lighter, with summer ball standing as a testament to that fact with teams across the Commonwealth engaging in practices and scrimmages in an effort to prepare for the season to come.
Corbin is no different, with Corbin girls basketball coach Isaac Wilson hoping to set his team up for success for the upcoming season.
One thing that makes summer ball particularly interesting is the different approach different coaches take to making the most of the free time before the dead period prevents them from contacting their teams.
Wilson prefers to use the summer period to test what his players are made of and see potential spots they fit within the team, with that sometimes even being spots they may not be used to filling.
“The biggest thing is just trying to get kids out and playing,” he said. “Maybe put them in some different spots and see what kids are capable of doing. We try to just get an idea of this coming year’s team and get some ideas on what might be effective moving forward so we have an idea when October 15 rolls around.”
Wilson expressed excitement in anticipation for the coming year’s team, returning four of his five starters, the bulk of his core that was so successful in the season prior.
In the 2021-2022 campaign Corbin went 25-7, finishing 5-2 in District 50, enough for second place before advancing all the way to the playoffs where they ultimately came up short 42-35 against George Rogers Clark (GRC).
“We thought that we played good enough to win that game against GRC last year,” Wilson said. “We just seemed to not be able to make some timely shots, but our goals have not changed. We want to put our name back in the state tournament and see if we can get past that first round and make some noise. Like I said, with the core we return, they’ll be hungry to get back and they’ll be ready to put in the work that we need.”
He continued talking about his returning core, reflecting on how the team has looked during the summer ball period:
“They all look great for the summer and played really well,” Wilson said. “We had some good showings at Georgetown College, and we also went to ETSU and had a good challenge there as well. Played probably 25-30 games. I’m pleased with how we’ve looked this summer and hope to build off that. We lost four seniors from last year’s team, one starter and three girls off the bench so we return four of our five starters. We have our core back basically.”
Coach Wilson spoke specifically on a few players, believing he has talent on his roster that could eventually make the leap to the next level and go on to play college ball after they depart Corbin.
He touched specifically on Kallie Housley, who was voted MVP of the 13th region after last year’s tournaments and was cited as the number one best player coming back this season.
He continued to name several other talented members of the roster, finishing with around five girls with potential to make it to the next level in the game, a thrilling prospect for a high school coach.
Wilson also expressed confidence in his team’s ability to get back to the level they reached last season and even go beyond that point, though he also expressed caution that the upcoming season is due to be a challenge for his squad.
“We’re definitely capable of making it back,” he said. “The biggest message I’ve sent to our team since all of summer basketball is that our role has kind of changed. We’ve always been the one that’s gunning for the top teams in the region, and we’ve always wanted to obtain that and now we find ourselves in a different kind of role where everyone is gunning for us. I think there’s going to be a maturity level with that, we’re going to have to understand that each night we’re going to get everybody’s best shot and if we don’t come ready for that we may get the short end. It’s going to be different and huge for us this season, but talent wise I don’t doubt that we’re talented enough to make it back, we’ve just got to make sure we don’t overlook anybody.”
He finished by speaking broadly about summer ball as a whole and what to expect from Corbin girls' basketball going forward.
“I think the summer is more fun and laid back,” Wilson said. “It just kind of gives you experience, but in the back of their mind it’s obviously a serious message, they know that teams, especially in our region, are going to be gunning for us. I think we were voted the number one team coming back, which that’s obviously an early poll. Our kids are mature enough, and like I said last year was huge for us getting that experience. I just believe that when the time comes, we just take it one game at a time, and we’ll be able to make it back.”
