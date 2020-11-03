LEXINGTON — Matthew Azzara’s and Agustin Gonzalez’s goals during the 21st, and 71st minutes, respectively, proved to be just enough to help St. Xavier slide past Corbin, 2-0, during Thursday’s KHSAA State Boys Soccer Tournament’s semifinal action.
After being outshot 11-0 during the first half, Armando Cima’s Redhounds (13-2-1) took seven shots in the second half but couldn’t find the back of the net.
St. Xavier became the first team to shut out Corbin, who entered the game as the state’s highest-scoring team, this season.
The Tigers finished the game with 23 shot attempts compared to Corbin’s seven.
“Tough game,” Cima said. “Weather was a factor for both teams. I think we had a difficult adjustment to make for the rain and wind in our face in the first half more than they did in the second. I think they did well at playing early balls into our end and using the wind to pin us in. We were scrambling but I thought we had it sorted. We lost assignments in the midfield and gave a little too much time and space which is how they scored. They were very physical and I thought when we started to reply in kind, the game evened out dramatically.
“These are hard adjustments to make in the context of a game much less a half. We did it, none-the-less, and thought getting out of the half a goal down was a job well done,” he added. “We told the boys, ‘we'll have our say in the second half.’ The second half was much more even and I thought we had the better chances in the half. It was miserable weather and more than one could expect kids to manage, but they did. I cannot say enough about the effort of these young men. They are truly an example for their times — their attitude all year has been, ‘throw something else at us, we'll just get on with it.’ I love that.”
St. Xavier’s defensive play, combined with some not so great weather conditions, stifled Corbin during the first 40 minutes but the Redhounds were still able to remain in the match due to their solid defensive effort as well.
The Tigers managed to take a 1-0 lead after a goal by Matthew Azzara at the 21st minute. St. Xavier outshot Corbin 11-0 during first half play.
The Redhounds came out more aggressive during the second half and attacked on offense, taking five shots but misfiring on each of those, allowing the Tigers to hold on to the slim 1-0 advantage.
Both teams came out on the offensive attack during the second half but neither could score until Gonzalez’s goal (assist by Hayden Erwin) gave St. Xavier a two-goal cushion.
