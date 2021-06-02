The Corbin Redhound Middle School baseball team fell in the Middle School State Baseball Tournament title game on Sunday, dropping a 5-1 decision to Russell County. The Redhounds started the tournament with a 3-1 win over Northern Pulaski before beating Meece, 9-8, and Hazard, 8-7, in the semifinals. Corbin finished the season with a 28-5 record while also capturing the 13th Region Middle School championship. | Photos by Darrin Spencer
Corbin falls in Middle School State Title Game
