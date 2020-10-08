WILLIAMSBURG — The Corbin Lady Redhounds came away with a win in one of the best matchups of the season when they traveled to take on the Whitley County Lady Colonels and came out on top 3-2.
The game left little to be desired in terms of competition.
Each team finished 2-2 through four sets and forced an abbreviated overtime set, in which Corbin won 16-14. The loss served as the second for the season for Whitley County. Coach Neysa Countryman said her team was not able to overcome some mistakes that the Lady Redhounds capitalized on.
“Tonight was a really tough loss. There were quite a few unforced errors on both sides of the net. For every missed serve we had, Corbin returned the favor,” said Countryman. “Both sides played with a lot of heart. I think the game score was evidence enough that neither team ever called it quits or laid down to hand it over. But, I have to give credit where credit is due — their outside hitters are impressive and a force to be reckoned with.”
After Corbin took the first set 25-23, the Lady Colonels bounced back to win the second set by the same score. The Lady Redhound took the third 25-22, before Whitley County won the fourth set 25-23 to force a fifth and final set of the night.
Corbin Coach Vanessa Ross said she was impressed with the Lady Colonels and how well they played.
“I was really impressed with Whitley County tonight,” said Ross. “They played fantastic. They were covering, blocking, and putting balls away, which is exactly what they should have done. We struggle as a team with making errors, whether it be serving errors, hitting errors, communication errors - basically any error that a team can come up with.”
Entering the game, both teams had played well this season. The loss was the first the Lady Colonels have suffered since they dropped their opening game to South Laurel back in early September. Now, each team will gear up for the playoff, with just a few games left on their regular-season schedule.
“We have to eliminate mistakes on our side,” said Ross. “We did not play bad, and I thought overall our team looked great. It just comes down to little details. We came out with the win which is always positive. We just have some house cleaning to do before the tournament.”
Countryman said, in the end, it was hustle that cost her team the game.
“Overall, I believe that they outdid us on scrappiness,” said Countryman. “We just could not react quick enough on a few tips and off-speed balls.”
With the win, Corbin improves to 7-4 on the season, while Whitley County now stands at 9-2. Each team will return to the court today. Corbin will host West Jessamine and Whitley County will take on Williamsburg on the road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.