The Corbin Redhounds continued their dominance over 13th Region opponents when they took care of business against the South Laurel Cardinals in the finals of the 49th District Tournament on Wednesday night.
The Redhounds cruised to an easy 10-0 win that ended in the 72nd minute due to the 10-goal rule.
While the Cardinals are typically formidable opponents for Corbin, things were just clicking all over the field, according to Redhounds Coach Armando Cima. Cima said that it was a great night for his team, and probably not South's best performance of the year - the perfect recipe for a blowout win.
"It really was a matter of our boys being really sharp tonight. South didn't look like themselves. I don't think they had their best game, and we had one of our best games of the season," said Cima. "That's not something that happens often. South will be a good team in the region tournament. It was a good game tonight, we were just able to expose some things that the were doing."
The Redhounds got off to a hot start early in the match and never looked back. Jose Torres scored the first two goals of the night - one in the third minute and the other in the 11th, putting his team up 2-0 early. Kyle Webb scored the next goal for Corbin, followed by two straight goals from Gabe Cima, extending Corbin's lead to 5-0 midway through the first half.
Austin Wise and Jackson Moore each scored once to round out the scoring in the first half, as the Redhounds led 7-0. Cima said keeping his team motivated and staying on top of their game has been the focus all season, which has been difficult with the shortened season, but Corbin was on top of their game on Wednesday.
"The only way you get really sharp is by playing, and we've only been able to play each other, which is a good match for the boy during our training sessions, but it's not necessarily the same because you don't play as hard against your teammates as you do in a game," Cima said. "We talk about imagining the way we want to play against some of the best teams in the state. That is the way we want to play every night out, no matter who we are playing. That's going to keep us competitive and sharp against any team."
It did not take long for Corbin to close out the game in the second half. Webb scored two more times and Adrian Pataki added another goal as the Redhounds rounded out the scoring and took the 10-0 win. Webb led the way with three goals on the night, with Torres and cima scoring two apiece. Wise, Moore, and Pataki each scored once.
Nick Lebanion, Torres, and Cima each finished the game with two assists each. Wise, Chesney Jacobs, Joseph Westphal, and Brendon Barajas all had one assist, apiece.
With the win, Corbin is now 9-1 on the season. They advance to play in the 13th Region Tournament next week. They are currently 5-0 against regional opponents this year, and have won two of the last three regional titles.
