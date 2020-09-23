LONDON — A rematch of last season’s 13th Region championship game had a different result on Saturday with Corbin pulling out a 6-0 win over the defending 13th Region champion South Laurel Cardinals.
The Redhounds got off to another slow start and led only by one goal (1-0) at halftime before adding five seconds half goals to pick up the six-goal victory.
“Took us a bit of time to sort out how to create space on a field that's not as wide as we're used to,” Corbin coach Armando Cima said. “I felt like the boys showed their quality in being able to do that. I think after we scored a goal on a brilliant free-kick by Jose Torres, South had to try to equalize. That exposed them a bit more and we were also able to take advantage of that, which I also thought showed an understanding and patience we didn't have the last time we played them.
“A lot of people will look at our team and see only 1 or 2 stand out players,” he added. “But I think we're side with a lot of very solid soccer players, and, to be fair, some very special ones. But it's in the combination of those things where our success lies this year. We've had 3 different players score hat tricks in the last 3 games and several different players score solos or get a brace. I think that shows a good balance and a team working on different ways to score. We are scoring more goals this year. There are two reasons for that. No. 1, we're finishing better and No. 2, I'm letting the boys play a bit more. We have fewer game's so we have to let them have the time to find their rhythm.”
Corbin has now scored 34 goals in five games and improved to 5-0 overall and 1-0 against 49th District teams.
The loss dropped South Laurel to 3-4 and 0-1 against district opposition.
“We played 55 good minutes, and then we started giving up space and letting them take charge,” South Laurel coach Joey Marcum said. “Corbin is a very good team. They controlled the ball well and are well disciplined, and if you give them room to shoot they will score. We will have some downtime this week to regroup and work on improving before our next district match.”
Corbin’s Gabe Cima continued his impressive play by recording a hat trick with three goals scored while Aden Cima, Jose Torres, and Rex Norvell each scored a goal apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.