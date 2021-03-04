Corbin cruises past Lady Wildcats with 61-30 victory

CORBIN — Their second game in as many nights fared well for the Corbin Lady Redhounds when they took on the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats on Tuesday.
Corbin came away with an easy 61-30 win over the Lady Wildcats, after they knocked off the Middlesboro Lady Yellow Jackets 73-52 on Monday.
Despite the big win, Lady Redhounds’ Coach Isaac Wilson said he thought his team came out a bit flat on Tuesday. A slow start to the game was turned around in the second half, leading to the 31-point victory.
“We were pretty sluggish early on tonight. We have three games in three days and this was our second day, so that could have played a part in it,” said Wilson. “We had a good third quarter. I think we were able to gain some things from that.”
Corbin had three players in double figures on the night, led by Kallie Housley with 19 points. While the 61 points scored by the Lady Redhounds were below their average of 67 points per game, limiting Lynn Camp to just 30 points on the night was their best defensive performance of the season.
While Wilson wants to see his team put together a solid four-quarter performance, instead of only a strong second half like Tuesday, he said his team’s focus is now on their remaining three games and on to the postseason.
“We have to continue to get better each day. There are still a lot of things for us to work on. We have to focus on ourselves and be the best we can be,” said Wilson. “We have three games left before we play in the district tournament. We have a lot of work left to do.”
