BARBOURVILLE — The Corbin 11-12-year old All-Stars wasted little time putting away Jackson County during first round action of Tuesday’s 11-12-year old District 4 Tournament.
Corbin notched a 9-0 victory over Jackson County while advancing to Thursday’s loser’s bracket second round matchup against North Laurel.
The two teams didn’t play each other in the Area 2 Tournament which saw North Laurel come away as tournament champs while Corbin finished runner-up.
North Laurel lost its first game of the District 4 Tournament against Hazard-Perry on Monday, dropping a 10-0 decision.
Corbin scored two runs in the second inning during Wednesday’s game to take a 2-0 edge against Jackson County. Corbin added three more runs in the third inning, increasing its lead to 5-0, and then proceeded to add more cushion to its lead with three more runs in the fourth inning. Corbin put the finishing touches on its win with a run in the fifth inning.
Landyn Walters turned in a 2-for-2 effort with one RBI, and one run scored while Logan Davidson finished 2-for-2 with one run scored. Brady Webb and Malachi Zachery each finished with a hit and two RBI apiece. Zachery also hit a home run and finished with one run scored. Caleb Cureton finished with a hit and an RBI while Carson Taylor and Jackson Willis each finished with an RBI and a hit apiece. Braxton Storm drove in a run during the win.
Zachery picked up the win on the mound, tossing four and two-thirds of an inning while striking out three batters and allowing only four hits. Webb pitched the final one and one-thirds of an inning while limiting Jackson County to no runs or hits.
