CORBIN — The state’s top-scoring team continued to dominate on Saturday during its 9-2 rout of Southwestern.
Corbin scored early and often against the overmatched Warriors with five different players scoring in the win.
The Redhounds (6-1) are now averaging a state-best 6.9 goals per game, and will now be back in action today on the road against 49th District foe Whitley County. A win over the Colonels would wrap-up the district’s top seed for Corbin.
The Redhounds wasted little time to take control of the match.
Chesney Jacobs scores during the eighth minute off of an assist by Kyle Webb to give his team an early 1-0 edge. Joes Torres followed with a goal (assist by Jacobs) 13 minutes later and pushed His team’s lead to 2-0.
Torres continued his impressive play by scoring again during the 28th minute while assisting Jackson Moore’s goal seconds later, allowing Corbin to enter halftime with a 4-0 advantage.
Kyle Webb’s goal two minutes into the second half, set the tone for the Redhounds while Torres added his third goal of the match (assist by Webb) at the 50th minute, increasing Corbin’s lead to 6-0.
The Warriors added goals during the 52nd and 57th minutes before Gabe Cima, Webb (assist by Torres), and Jacob scored to wrap-up the win.
Torres finished the game with three goals while Webb and Chesney each scored two apiece. Cima and Moore each scored one goal apiece.
