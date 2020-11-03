LOG MOUNTAIN -- It was a matchup of two top tier teams last Thursday when the Corbin Lady Redhounds took on the Whitley County Lady Colonels in the championship game of the 13th Region Volleyball Tournament.
It was the third time the two teams met this season. In their first two matches, Corbin came away as the winner in five sets, in two nail-biting contests. On Thursday, Corbin was able to take care of business in four sets, defeating Whitley County 3-1.
After Corbin won the first set 25-20, Whitley County responded by taking the second set 25-21, tying the match at 1-1. Corbin Coach Vanessa Ross said her team was able to make some adjustments throughout the match that helped them pull away with the win.
"My team came out and wanted it. We had heart. Whitley is a fantastic team. They played great," said Ross. "We made some adjustments on our end after the second set as far as speeding up our offense, and that made a huge difference for us."
After losing the second set, Corbin bounced back to take the next two. They won the third set 25-10 and the fourth 25-20 to win the match and the 13th Region crown.
Whitley County Coach Neysa Countryman said her team was not able to play with the same consistency they maintained throughout the rest of the postseason.
"It was a tough loss tonight. It wasn't what we were hoping for. However, we have to give credit where credit is due, and Corbin earned it tonight," said Countryman. "We struggled to rebound when we were behind, and couldn't maintain any of the consistency that we had had the previous two nights. We're very much grateful for the opportunity to have made it this far this year, and we have so much to be proud of when we look at the season as a whole."
Corbin has dominated 13th Region competition for over two years now. Their win on Thursday was the 34th consecutive match they have won against regional opponents. Their last loss came in Oct. of 2018 to South Laurel.
The win also gives the Lady Redhounds their fourth-straight regional title and trip to the volleyball state tournament.
Ross said the current run that her team is on has been an amazing experience and she is happy that her players have gotten to experience it.
"I'm so happy for our seniors. They have one district and region all four years of their high school career," said Ross. "That is amazing. They deserve it. All three of them are amazing people and inspire me every day. It's always a great day to be a Redhound."
