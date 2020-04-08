CORBIN — When it comes to being a measuring stick on the 13th Region hardcourts, go no further than the Corbin Redhound tennis program.
Corbin won its first regional title way back in 1984, and after a 12-year drought, there has been no looking back.
Corbin started its dominance by capturing the 1997 region crown under former coach Donnie Head which led to the Redhounds winning 22 of the next 23 regional championships, including their current streak of 19 titles in a row.
Curt Hart, who came out of retirement last season, led Corbin to its 19th consecutive region title last season, has coached the Redhounds to 11 of the 23 championships while Nickie Dixon (seven region titles) and Head (five region titles) also played big roles as coaches during the run.
Head said he took advice from former Corbin boys basketball coach Billy Hicks who played a big part in Corbin’s success throughout his years as head coach.
“When I first started coaching, I was told by Billy that if I waited until kids get in high school to learn to play, it was too late,” he said. “I started my junior programs that summer working with 7-to-11-year olds. By the time they were sixth-graders, we were regional champs. Taking the teams to Hilton Head each spring was huge, too.”
Both Hart and Dixon said they’re impressed with how the streak is still intact.
“I am truly amazed at this regional record that the players have achieved,” Hart said. “I never dreamed of anything like this streak happening at Corbin High School. We won our first-ever boys' regional title in 1984, which was my second year of coaching tennis.
“We finished in second and third place many times in the regional tournament until 13 years later when coach Donnie Head captured our second title in 1997,” he added. “Coach Head started the current streak by winning titles during the 2001 and 2002 seasons. I kept the streak alive when I took over the boys program in 2003.”
“The streak that the boys' team has accomplished is quite simply amazing,” Dixon said. “I’m not sure of another sport in this area that has accomplished that. It shows the commitment of the coaches, players, and parents of the tennis program. It takes all three to make it possible to continue the winning streak. It is an amazing streak that no one at Corbin wants to see end. Even when it does, I am not sure if it will ever be topped. What a great program to have at Corbin.
“The older players have always stepped up when it was their turn,” she added. “They would help guide the younger players and keep the tradition alive. During my time as a coach, we had some very memorable, close regional championships. I will never forget the region that went to a playoff with North Laurel or the following year when we were probably considered underdogs in the team competition because North had returned all of their star players. Andrew Bingham clinched the title in a third set tiebreak. It was amazing.”
Hart mentioned several keys to the Redhounds’ success throughout the years.
“First, I believe that every good player must have a mentor to guide and encourage them as they develop their tennis skills through the years,” he said. “We have been fortunate at Corbin because we have had tennis-playing parents that have spent endless hours feeding and hitting balls with their sons and daughters. Also we have been blessed with professional tennis instructors in our area like Don Lawson and Renzo Lopez, who have worked with our players during the offseason. Finally, all of our coaches through the years love to play tennis and they unselfishly give of their time in the offseason to play and drill our players.
”Another key to our success was the start of the Mountain Tennis Circuit (MTC) in the early 90s, which enables our players to play in many tennis tournaments throughout southeastern Kentucky,” Hart added. “Almost all of our past regional champions started in the MTC to develop their skills. Finally, we developed our feeder program. We have always encouraged young players, fourth- through eighth-grade, to come on board and start to develop their skills for the future. Our upperclassmen have always taken the younger players under their wing to encourage and help share in their tennis development. This changed when KHSAA ruled that grades below seventh could not participate in high school sports.
All three coaches agreed Corbin has been blessed with head coaches, assistant coaches, and volunteer coaches who have all played a role in helping the tennis program thrive.
“We have always worked well together to promote Corbin tennis throughout the years,” Hart said. “I remember when I started coaching in 1983, I was the only coach for both the boys and girls program until 1989 when Glenn Conyers took over the boys program. Glenn was the number one player at Morehead State University, and was able to raise tennis in the Corbin community to a new level. Every coach since then has added their expertise.
“Assistant Micheal Cook has been with us since the early 90s and has contributed to many regional titles,” he added. “He has been outstanding, working daily with our beginner and intermediate players. Donnie Head conducted many summer tennis programs at the high school and helped introduce tennis to many beginners who later matured and were a part of many regional championship teams. It was rewarding to see one of my former two-time regional doubles champions, Nickie Dixon, return to Corbin tennis as head coach after my retirement in 2012. Not only was she an outstanding coach but as an elementary teacher, she was able to encourage so many sixth-graders to try tennis as a sport.”
“There have been amazing players that have come and graduated with Corbin tennis,” Dixon said. “I worked with a group of about four to five boys that all started when they were in sixth-grade up until they were juniors. That was a special group of players that graduated last year.
“Success of the tennis team has also come from families that all play tennis,” she added. “When parents raise their kids playing tennis, it helps to grow our program. Families like the Freemans and the Maguets and many more have helped build this program.”
“How lucky have the kids at Corbin been to have not one, but three coaches, myself, Curt and Nickie, that played and understood the game of tennis and were willing to put the time in to help win the team title first and then the individual (titles),” Head said. “The boys and girls teams were like one family and worked with each other to make our teams better.”
Hart explained the path to a regional title for Corbin throughout the years is having two strong singles players and two strong doubles teams.
“We have won 10 boys regional singles title and 12 boys doubles regional titles,” he said. “There had been many outstanding players over the years. Our first regional singles champion, Chuck Jody in 1983 and 1984 was one of the hardest hitters I have ever coached. After capturing two singles titles, he continued his tennis career, playing four years at EKU. Seth Hauser was a three-time singles champion in 1996, 97 and 98. He was one of the most aggressive players at Corbin. He was a dynamic lefty with a strong serve and volley game. He played at Furman and finished his tennis career at EKU. Lance Freeman holds the regional singles record with four consecutive singles titles. He had the fastest serve and a powerful forehand. Lance played four years of tennis at Western Kentucky. Brody Freeman was a two-time time regional singles champion in 2010 and 2011. He was also a three-time regional doubles champion (2007, 2008 and 2009). Brody was the most versatile player I have coached. Not only did he excel in doubles, but he also led his 2011 team to a second-place finish in the KHSAA State Team competition. He was voted All-State for his play in the 2011 State Tournament.
“In doubles, Nick Cook (coach Michael Cook’s son) and Jay Fleenor won three regional doubles titles (in 1996, 1997, and 1998), and dominated the region with their outstanding play,” Hart added. “Blake Freeman holds a regional record, winning six consecutive doubles titles from 2002 to 2007 during his high school career. Doubles is all about chemistry with your partner and Blake teamed with three different partners — Robert Porter (2002-2004), Ryan Logan (2005-2006), and Brody Freeman (2007), to dominate the region during his tenure. Our other three-time doubles regional champions were Brody Freeman, and Seth Heinss (2011, 2013, and 2014), and Peyton Hamblin (2017, 2018, and 2019).
Even though the Redhounds made things look simple winning a region title year in and year out, Hart admitted every year is a challenge.
“We have had many outstanding singles and doubles players in our region over the years,” he said. “I have been fortunate when choosing players for singles and doubles and the decisions have worked in our favor. Our 2011 team tied for the regional team title with South Laurel and had to come back the following day to have a regional team playoff. We were playing an experienced all senior South Laurel squad. After Brody Freeman won his singles match, our young doubles teams of Seth Heinss/Anthony Warf and Josh Jewell/Avery Warf came back from being down one set to win their matches, thus capturing the 2011 team title. That team epitomizes our tennis program through the years. They gave their all on every point played and always worked together with their teammates to do their very best.
“Every year seems to get harder or maybe the pressure is greater,” Hart added. “The 2019 regional team title went down to our last match, the doubles finals, which we had to win to capture the title. Knox Central, I feel, is on the verge of winning a regional title. They have been developing young players which will pay off in the future. I cannot see our streak being matched. But who knows, they say records are made to be broken.”
