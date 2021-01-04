CORBIN — The Corbin High School boys basketball game scheduled at home against Harlan County on Tuesday, Jan. 5 has been cancelled.
Corbin boys basketball game cancelled for Tuesday
Donald T. Rollins, 87, of Corbin, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021. Born in Rockholds, Kentucky, Don was the son of the late Earl and Blanche Broyles Rollins. He was also preceded in death by his wife Geneva Dailey Rollins, and brothers Eugene R. and Kenneth Rollins. Don was a pharmaci…
