PARIS — The Corbin Redhound boys and girls cross country teams turned in impressive efforts during this past weekend’s Bourbon County Colonel Charge.
The Redhounds captured first-place honors with 84 points while the Lady Redhounds finished 10th out of 26 teams by totaling 253 points.
Sean Simons placed ninth overall with a time of 17:51 while teammates John Hail (10th, 17:52), Jonah Black (17th, 18:35), Nolan Brock (23rd, 18:48), Andon Asher (33rd, 19:26), and Connor Messer (36th, 19:32) followed.
On the girls’ side, eighth-grader Jaycee Frye finished 18th (21:56) to lead the girls’ team while Sophey Jones places 38th with a time of 23:05. Mary Hope Jackson (61st, 24:15), Alex Herren (81st, 24:54), and Mary Simons (98th, 25:27) each followed.
