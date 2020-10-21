MONTICELLO — The Corbin Redhound cross country team added another first-place finish to its resume after totaling 38 points during this past weekend’s Cave Lake Fall Classic.
The Redhounds placed four runners in the top 10 while North Laurel dominated on the girls' side, finishing with two runners in the top 10 while turning in a first-place effort, edging out Corbin by three points.
Corbin (38), South Laurel (108), Bell County (111), Southwestern (115), North Laurel (141), Russell County (186), Pulaski County (190), Jackson County (202), Williamsburg (221), Whitley County (225), McCreary Central (235), Lincoln County (252) and Somerset Christian (339) rounded out the 13 participating teams for the boys’ race.
Sean Simons (4th, 17:15.08), Jonah Black (6th, 17:26.38), Austin Terrell (7th, 17:27.48), and John Hall (8th, 17:35.89) each finished in the top 10 for Corbin. South Laurel’s Will Stanko turned in a third-place effort (17:03.60) while teammate Jacob Tapscott also finished in the top 10 by placing ninth (17:39.88). North Laurel’s Cole Osborne finished in 10th place (17:52.74) while Andrew Myers was Williamsburg’s top finisher with a 19th place effort (18:48.78). Whitley County was led by Connor Partin’s 31st place finish (19:17.66).
On the girls’ side, the Lady Jaguars (57) were able to slip past Corbin (60) while Southwestern (82), Lincoln County (90), Williamsburg (140), Jackson County (142), Somerset Christian (184), and Whitley County (197) rounded out the eight participating girls teams.
North Laurel was led by Lauren Crouch and Olivia Rudder with both runners placing in the top 10. Crouch finished fourth with a time of 20:55.77 while Rudder placed eighth with a time of 21:49.41.
Nancy Jackson turned out to be the Lady Redhounds’ lone runner to finish in the top 10 (6th, 21:27.42) while Williamsburg’s Nevaeh Warren also turned in a top 10 effort, finishing in seventh place with a time of 21:48.60. Whitley County was led by Abigail Cupp’s 42nd place effort (25:33.16) while South Laurel’s Lyndsay Cox turned in a team-best 20th place finish with a time of 23:03.38.
Cave Lake Fall Classic
Girls Team Scores
1. North Laurel 57, 2. Corbin 60, 3. Southwestern 82, 4. Lincoln County 90, 5. Williamsburg 140, 6. Jackson County 142, 7. Somerset Christian 184, 8. Whitley County 197.
Girls Individual Scores
North Laurel
20:55.77 Lauren Crouch 4th
21:49.41 Olivia Rudder 8th
22:17.52 Kennedy Sizemore12th
22:34.73 Taylor Allen 17th
22:57.62 Meg Anderson 19th
24:16.04 Riley Vickers 26th
24:47.45 Haiden Moses 31st
29:37.20 Belle Chappell 72nd
Corbin
21:27.42 Nancy Jackson 6th
22:20.05 Jaycee Frye 13th
22:20.54 Mary Jackson 14th
22:25.99 Mary Simons 15th
22:29.24 Alex Herren 16th
22:47.32 Lauren Faulkner 18th
24:30.74 Taylor French 29th
24:49.65 Lauren Steely 32nd
25:40.64 Sydnee Moore 45th
26:05.71 Abby Chen 51st
27:45.28 Mackenzie Curry 61st
Williamsburg
21:48.60 Nevaeh Warren 7th
24:51.15 Heaven Warren 33rd
25:21.00 Jamie Moses 39th
25:55.02 Ryan Fields 50th
27:25.65 Cassie Weiss 58th
30:23.15 Madison Taylor 74th
Whitley County
25:33.16 Abigail Cupp 42nd
25:52.34 Amy Earls 48th
26:11.92 Abigail Stone 53rd
29:25.54 Dezeray Wyrick 71st
29:42.48 Cali Nugent 73rd
32:56.73 Hannah Crusenberry 80th
33:45.70 Caydence Wyrick 82nd
34:09.63 Harley Huddleston 83rd
South Laurel (Didn’t field enough runners for team score)
23:03.38 Lindsay Cox 20th
25:11.70 Tiffany Greer 37th
25:34.71 Bailee Pennington 43rd
25:44.57 Hannah Tapscott 46th
Boys Team Scores
1. Corbin 38, 2. South Laurel 108, 3. Bell County 111, 4. Southwestern 115, 5. North Laurel 141, 6. Russell County 186, 7. Pulaski County 190, 8. Jackson County 202, 9. Williamsburg 221, 10. Whitley County 225, 11. McCreary Central 235, 12. Lincoln County 252, 13. Somerset Christian 339.
Boys Individual Scores
Corbin
17:15.08 Sean Simons 4th
17:26.38 Jonah Black 6th
17:27.48 Austin Terrell 7th
17:35.89 John Hail 8th
18:18.23 Andon Asher 14th
18:49.41 Clem Sell 20th
18:52.52 Connor Messer 21st
19:03.47 Nolan Brock 26th
19:10.78 Christopher Rose 28th
19:21.03 Joaquin Pauig 33rd
19:34.70 Evan McCrickard 40th
21:42.56 Eithan Siler 75th
22:25.71 Koby Perkins 85th
South Laurel
17:03.60 Will Stanko 3rd
17:39.88 Jacob Tapscott 9th
17:54.19 Jeremy Steele 11th
20:25.48 Chris Greer 49th
20:28.56 Riley Lewis 50th
21:36.47 Collin McCready 74th
22:14.62 Cody Blevins 81st
23:05.36 Lukas Johnson 92nd
25:58.15 Andrew Hurley 120th
North Laurel
17:52.74 Cole Osborne 10th
18:22.84 Justin Sparkman 16th
19:30.16 Jace King 38th
19:53.92 Tommy Monhollen 45th
20:31.73 Colton Nantz 52nd
20:34.02 Alex Garcia 53rd
21:51.96 Peyton Roundtree 76th
25:24.21 Waylon Allen 117th
33:57.38 Tyler Hibbard 129th
Williamsburg
18:48.78 Andrew Myers 19th
19:00.21 Alex Coleman 22nd
20:51.13 Collin Taylor 58th
21:02.32 Jacob Siler 60th
24:26.57 Aiden Swanson 110th
25:51.11 Ethan Moses 118th
25:51.89 Evan Moses 119th
Whitley County
19:17.66 Connor Partin 31st
19:25.35 Jacob Canada 35th
20:36.88 Joshua Grubb 54th
21:14.57 Cooper Paul 68th
21:26.93 Braden Lambdin 69th
22:00.04 Jackson Hess 79th
22:24.98 John Dzialo 84th
22:27.87 Gavin Whitaker 87th
23:00.58 Caleb Canada 91st
23:57.46 Cody Vanover 101st
23:58.45 Samuel Hudson 102nd
24:57.62 Jacob Taylor 115th
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.