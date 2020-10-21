MONTICELLO — The Corbin Redhound cross country team added another first-place finish to its resume after totaling 38 points during this past weekend’s Cave Lake Fall Classic.

The Redhounds placed four runners in the top 10 while North Laurel dominated on the girls' side, finishing with two runners in the top 10 while turning in a first-place effort, edging out Corbin by three points.

Corbin (38), South Laurel (108), Bell County (111), Southwestern (115), North Laurel (141), Russell County (186), Pulaski County (190), Jackson County (202), Williamsburg (221), Whitley County (225), McCreary Central (235), Lincoln County (252) and Somerset Christian (339) rounded out the 13 participating teams for the boys’ race.

Sean Simons (4th, 17:15.08), Jonah Black (6th, 17:26.38), Austin Terrell (7th, 17:27.48), and John Hall (8th, 17:35.89) each finished in the top 10 for Corbin. South Laurel’s Will Stanko turned in a third-place effort (17:03.60) while teammate Jacob Tapscott also finished in the top 10 by placing ninth (17:39.88). North Laurel’s Cole Osborne finished in 10th place (17:52.74) while Andrew Myers was Williamsburg’s top finisher with a 19th place effort (18:48.78). Whitley County was led by Connor Partin’s 31st place finish (19:17.66).

On the girls’ side, the Lady Jaguars (57) were able to slip past Corbin (60) while Southwestern (82), Lincoln County (90), Williamsburg (140), Jackson County (142), Somerset Christian (184), and Whitley County (197) rounded out the eight participating girls teams.

North Laurel was led by Lauren Crouch and Olivia Rudder with both runners placing in the top 10. Crouch finished fourth with a time of 20:55.77 while Rudder placed eighth with a time of 21:49.41.

Nancy Jackson turned out to be the Lady Redhounds’ lone runner to finish in the top 10 (6th, 21:27.42) while Williamsburg’s Nevaeh Warren also turned in a top 10 effort, finishing in seventh place with a time of 21:48.60. Whitley County was led by Abigail Cupp’s 42nd place effort (25:33.16) while South Laurel’s Lyndsay Cox turned in a team-best 20th place finish with a time of 23:03.38.

Cave Lake Fall Classic

Girls Team Scores

1. North Laurel 57, 2. Corbin 60, 3. Southwestern 82, 4. Lincoln County 90, 5. Williamsburg 140, 6. Jackson County 142, 7. Somerset Christian 184, 8. Whitley County 197.

Girls Individual Scores

North Laurel

20:55.77 Lauren Crouch 4th

21:49.41 Olivia Rudder 8th

22:17.52 Kennedy Sizemore12th

22:34.73 Taylor Allen 17th

22:57.62 Meg Anderson 19th

24:16.04 Riley Vickers 26th

24:47.45 Haiden Moses 31st

29:37.20 Belle Chappell 72nd

Corbin

21:27.42 Nancy Jackson 6th

22:20.05 Jaycee Frye 13th

22:20.54 Mary Jackson 14th

22:25.99 Mary Simons 15th

22:29.24 Alex Herren 16th

22:47.32 Lauren Faulkner 18th

24:30.74 Taylor French 29th

24:49.65 Lauren Steely 32nd

25:40.64 Sydnee Moore 45th

26:05.71 Abby Chen 51st

27:45.28 Mackenzie Curry 61st

Williamsburg

21:48.60 Nevaeh Warren 7th

24:51.15 Heaven Warren 33rd

25:21.00 Jamie Moses 39th

25:55.02 Ryan Fields 50th

27:25.65 Cassie Weiss 58th

30:23.15 Madison Taylor 74th

Whitley County

25:33.16 Abigail Cupp 42nd

25:52.34 Amy Earls 48th

26:11.92 Abigail Stone 53rd

29:25.54 Dezeray Wyrick 71st

29:42.48 Cali Nugent 73rd

32:56.73 Hannah Crusenberry 80th

33:45.70 Caydence Wyrick 82nd

34:09.63 Harley Huddleston 83rd

South Laurel (Didn’t field enough runners for team score)

23:03.38 Lindsay Cox 20th

25:11.70 Tiffany Greer 37th

25:34.71 Bailee Pennington 43rd

25:44.57 Hannah Tapscott 46th

Boys Team Scores

1. Corbin 38, 2. South Laurel 108, 3. Bell County 111, 4. Southwestern 115, 5. North Laurel 141, 6. Russell County 186, 7. Pulaski County 190, 8. Jackson County 202, 9. Williamsburg 221, 10. Whitley County 225, 11. McCreary Central 235, 12. Lincoln County 252, 13. Somerset Christian 339.

Boys Individual Scores

Corbin

17:15.08 Sean Simons 4th

17:26.38 Jonah Black 6th

17:27.48 Austin Terrell 7th

17:35.89 John Hail 8th

18:18.23 Andon Asher 14th

18:49.41 Clem Sell 20th

18:52.52 Connor Messer 21st

19:03.47 Nolan Brock 26th

19:10.78 Christopher Rose 28th

19:21.03 Joaquin Pauig 33rd

19:34.70 Evan McCrickard 40th

21:42.56 Eithan Siler 75th

22:25.71 Koby Perkins 85th

South Laurel

17:03.60 Will Stanko 3rd

17:39.88 Jacob Tapscott 9th

17:54.19 Jeremy Steele 11th

20:25.48 Chris Greer 49th

20:28.56 Riley Lewis 50th

21:36.47 Collin McCready 74th

22:14.62 Cody Blevins 81st

23:05.36 Lukas Johnson 92nd

25:58.15 Andrew Hurley 120th

North Laurel

17:52.74 Cole Osborne 10th

18:22.84 Justin Sparkman 16th

19:30.16 Jace King 38th

19:53.92 Tommy Monhollen 45th

20:31.73 Colton Nantz 52nd

20:34.02 Alex Garcia 53rd

21:51.96 Peyton Roundtree 76th

25:24.21 Waylon Allen 117th

33:57.38 Tyler Hibbard 129th

Williamsburg

18:48.78 Andrew Myers 19th

19:00.21 Alex Coleman 22nd

20:51.13 Collin Taylor 58th

21:02.32 Jacob Siler 60th

24:26.57 Aiden Swanson 110th

25:51.11 Ethan Moses 118th

25:51.89 Evan Moses 119th

Whitley County

19:17.66 Connor Partin 31st

19:25.35 Jacob Canada 35th

20:36.88 Joshua Grubb 54th

21:14.57 Cooper Paul 68th

21:26.93 Braden Lambdin 69th

22:00.04 Jackson Hess 79th

22:24.98 John Dzialo 84th

22:27.87 Gavin Whitaker 87th

23:00.58 Caleb Canada 91st

23:57.46 Cody Vanover 101st

23:58.45 Samuel Hudson 102nd

24:57.62 Jacob Taylor 115th

