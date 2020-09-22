MONTICELLO — Corbin High School’s boys and girls cross country teams continued their recent success by claiming identical first-place finishes during this past weekend’s Wayne County Invitational.
The Redhounds earned top honors by claiming 28 points while runner-up North Laurel finished with 71 points. Lynn Camp participated in the eight-team event and placed seventh with 181 points. Williamsburg also participated in the event but didn’t have enough runners to participate in the team results.
Corbin’s Sean Simons, who won the race, was one of four Corbin runners to finish in the top 10. Austin Terrell placed third while Jonah Black (fifth), and John Hail (seventh) followed. Lynn Camp’s Ethan Blevins turned out to be the Wildcats’ top finish, placing 15th while North Laurel had two runners place in the top 10 with Cole Osborne finishing eighth while Justin Sparkman placing ninth. Williamsburg’s Andrew Myers turned in a 14th-place effort.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Redhounds turned in first-place honors with 58 points while Southwestern and North Laurel followed with 68 points apiece. Williamsburg placed sixth with 135 points and Lynn Camp turned in a seventh-place effort with 154 points.
Corbin’s Nancy Jane Jackson turned out to be the lone Lady Redhound runner to place in the top 10 with a third-place effort while Lynn Camp’s Abby Mabe finished in sixth place. North Laurel’s Lauren Crouch turned in a second-place effort while Olivia Rudder finished in 10th place. Williamsburg’s Nevaeh Warren placed fifth overall.
Wayne County Invitational
Boys Results
1. Corbin 28; 2. North Laurel 71; 3. Southwestern 99; 4. Bell County 100; 5. Harlan County 105; 6. Pulaski County 147; 7. Lynn Camp 181; 8. McCreary Central 192.
Corbin
17:04.07 Sean Simons 1st
17:20.77 Austin Terrell 3rd
17:36.90 Jonah Black 5th
17:51.98 John Hail 7th
18:53.58 Andon Asher 12th
19:26.15 Joaquin Pauig 17th
19:38.88 Connor Messer 19th
19:40.00 Nolan Brock 20th
19:44.13 Clem Sell 21st
20:09.60 Christopher Rose 27th
20:11.45 Evan McCrickard 28th
23:58.55 Gabe Mahan 62nd
24:48.96 Koby Perkins 65th
Lynn Camp
19:16.81 Ethan Blevins 15th
21:03.86 Logan Brock 42nd
22:26.63 Derek Mosley 52nd
22:51.42 Caleb Helton 53rd
23:35.40 Jaden Stewart 58th
North Laurel
18:05.45 Cole Osborne 8th
18:17.37 Justin Sparkman 9th
19:14.94 Alex Garcia 13th
19:18.65 Aspen Sizemore 16th
20:22.07 Jace King 31st
20:41.80 Peyton Roundtree 37th
20:44.98 Tommy Monhollen 39th
20:57.72 Colton Nantz 41st
21:37.60 Cam Kelley 46th
Williamsburg
19:16.07 Andrew Myers 14th
20:34.12 Nick Baird 35th
20:51.52 Alex Coleman 40th
24:34.40 Jacob Siler 64th
Girls Results
1. Corbin 58; 2. Southwestern 68; 2. North Laurel 68; 4. Pulaski County 84; 5. Harlan County 131; 6. Williamsburg 135; 7. Lynn Camp 154.
Corbin
21:56.11 Nancy Jane Jackson 3rd
23:10.32 Jaycee Frye 11th
23:54.57 Hannah Morton 13th
24:08.13 Mary Hope Jackson 16th
24:08.65 Alex Herren 17th
24:26.77 Lauren Faulkner 19th
25:12.50 Mary Simons 25th
25:12.77 Taylor French 26th
26:00.16 Abby Chen 32nd
26:23.01 Allie Pennington 33rd
26:32.64 Mackenzie Curry 36th
26:39.63 Sydnee Moore 37th
26:48.68 Lauren Steely 38th
Lynn Camp
22:26.68 Abby Mabe 6th
26:25.21 Catori Bunch 34th
26:58.06 Alissa Crumpler 39th
29:19.29 Arabella Pennington 50th
32:02.48 Bella Blevins 59th
32:52.42 Halle Mills 60th
North Laurel
21:38.31 Lauren Crouch 2nd
22:42.82 Olivia Rudder 10th
23:46.04 Taylor Allen 12th
24:34.58 Meg Anderson 20th
25:16.39 Kennedy Sizemore 27th
31:58.32 Rehiannian Collins 58th
Williamsburg
22:23.42 Nevaeh Warren 5th
24:49.90 Heaven Warren 22nd
26:28.30 Jamie Moses 35th
28:03.50 Ryan Fields 44th
31:39.62 Madison Taylor 56th
31:49.01 Adrianna Wagers 57th
