MONTICELLO — Corbin High School’s boys and girls cross country teams continued their recent success by claiming identical first-place finishes during this past weekend’s Wayne County Invitational.

The Redhounds earned top honors by claiming 28 points while runner-up North Laurel finished with 71 points. Lynn Camp participated in the eight-team event and placed seventh with 181 points. Williamsburg also participated in the event but didn’t have enough runners to participate in the team results.

Corbin’s Sean Simons, who won the race, was one of four Corbin runners to finish in the top 10. Austin Terrell placed third while Jonah Black (fifth), and John Hail (seventh) followed. Lynn Camp’s Ethan Blevins turned out to be the Wildcats’ top finish, placing 15th while North Laurel had two runners place in the top 10 with Cole Osborne finishing eighth while Justin Sparkman placing ninth. Williamsburg’s Andrew Myers turned in a 14th-place effort.

On the girls’ side, the Lady Redhounds turned in first-place honors with 58 points while Southwestern and North Laurel followed with 68 points apiece. Williamsburg placed sixth with 135 points and Lynn Camp turned in a seventh-place effort with 154 points.

Corbin’s Nancy Jane Jackson turned out to be the lone Lady Redhound runner to place in the top 10 with a third-place effort while Lynn Camp’s Abby Mabe finished in sixth place. North Laurel’s Lauren Crouch turned in a second-place effort while Olivia Rudder finished in 10th place. Williamsburg’s Nevaeh Warren placed fifth overall.

Wayne County Invitational

Boys Results

1. Corbin 28; 2. North Laurel 71; 3. Southwestern 99; 4. Bell County 100; 5. Harlan County 105; 6. Pulaski County 147; 7. Lynn Camp 181; 8. McCreary Central 192.

Corbin

17:04.07 Sean Simons 1st

17:20.77 Austin Terrell 3rd

17:36.90 Jonah Black 5th

17:51.98 John Hail 7th

18:53.58 Andon Asher 12th

19:26.15 Joaquin Pauig 17th

19:38.88 Connor Messer 19th

19:40.00 Nolan Brock 20th

19:44.13 Clem Sell 21st

20:09.60 Christopher Rose 27th

20:11.45 Evan McCrickard 28th

23:58.55 Gabe Mahan 62nd

24:48.96 Koby Perkins 65th

Lynn Camp

19:16.81 Ethan Blevins 15th

21:03.86 Logan Brock 42nd

22:26.63 Derek Mosley 52nd

22:51.42 Caleb Helton 53rd

23:35.40 Jaden Stewart 58th

North Laurel

18:05.45 Cole Osborne 8th

18:17.37 Justin Sparkman 9th

19:14.94 Alex Garcia 13th

19:18.65 Aspen Sizemore 16th

20:22.07 Jace King 31st

20:41.80 Peyton Roundtree 37th

20:44.98 Tommy Monhollen 39th

20:57.72 Colton Nantz 41st

21:37.60 Cam Kelley 46th

Williamsburg

19:16.07 Andrew Myers 14th

20:34.12 Nick Baird 35th

20:51.52 Alex Coleman 40th

24:34.40 Jacob Siler 64th

Girls Results

1. Corbin 58; 2. Southwestern 68; 2. North Laurel 68; 4. Pulaski County 84; 5. Harlan County 131; 6. Williamsburg 135; 7. Lynn Camp 154.

Corbin

21:56.11 Nancy Jane Jackson 3rd

23:10.32 Jaycee Frye 11th

23:54.57 Hannah Morton 13th

24:08.13 Mary Hope Jackson 16th

24:08.65 Alex Herren 17th

24:26.77 Lauren Faulkner 19th

25:12.50 Mary Simons 25th

25:12.77 Taylor French 26th

26:00.16 Abby Chen 32nd

26:23.01 Allie Pennington 33rd

26:32.64 Mackenzie Curry 36th

26:39.63 Sydnee Moore 37th

26:48.68 Lauren Steely 38th

Lynn Camp

22:26.68 Abby Mabe 6th

26:25.21 Catori Bunch 34th

26:58.06 Alissa Crumpler 39th

29:19.29 Arabella Pennington 50th

32:02.48 Bella Blevins 59th

32:52.42 Halle Mills 60th

North Laurel

21:38.31 Lauren Crouch 2nd

22:42.82 Olivia Rudder 10th

23:46.04 Taylor Allen 12th

24:34.58 Meg Anderson 20th

25:16.39 Kennedy Sizemore 27th

31:58.32 Rehiannian Collins 58th

Williamsburg

22:23.42 Nevaeh Warren 5th

24:49.90 Heaven Warren 22nd

26:28.30 Jamie Moses 35th

28:03.50 Ryan Fields 44th

31:39.62 Madison Taylor 56th

31:49.01 Adrianna Wagers 57th

