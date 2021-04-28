CORBIN — Corbin continued its winning ways on Tuesday, improving to 12-1 after defeating 13th Region foe North Laurel, 9-0.

Corbin 9, North Laurel 0

Singles

No. 1 - Camden Harris (C) def. Zack Harbach (NL), 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 - Nate Hill (C) def. Maher Neeraj (NL), 6-2, 6-1

No. 3 - Quinn Maguet (C) def. Lucas Ball (NL), 8-0

No. 4 - Daniel Byrley (C) def. Will Walton (NL), 8-5

No. 5 - Leighton Cornett (C) def. Zaid Salim (NL), 8-2

No. 6 - Harrison Schuhman (C) def. Hanni Khan (NL), 8-1

Doubles

No. 1 - Dylan Koen/Maguet (C) def. Meeraj/Walton (NL), 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 - John Ball/Cornett (C) def. Harbach/Ball (NL), 7-5, 6-3

No. 3 - Byrley/Schuhman (C) def. Zalim/Jasper Jones (NL), 8-0

