CORBIN — Corbin continued its winning ways on Tuesday, improving to 12-1 after defeating 13th Region foe North Laurel, 9-0.
Corbin 9, North Laurel 0
Singles
No. 1 - Camden Harris (C) def. Zack Harbach (NL), 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 - Nate Hill (C) def. Maher Neeraj (NL), 6-2, 6-1
No. 3 - Quinn Maguet (C) def. Lucas Ball (NL), 8-0
No. 4 - Daniel Byrley (C) def. Will Walton (NL), 8-5
No. 5 - Leighton Cornett (C) def. Zaid Salim (NL), 8-2
No. 6 - Harrison Schuhman (C) def. Hanni Khan (NL), 8-1
Doubles
No. 1 - Dylan Koen/Maguet (C) def. Meeraj/Walton (NL), 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 - John Ball/Cornett (C) def. Harbach/Ball (NL), 7-5, 6-3
No. 3 - Byrley/Schuhman (C) def. Zalim/Jasper Jones (NL), 8-0
