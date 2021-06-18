CORBIN -- The Corbin Archery teams completed their 2021 seasons by achieving the honor to participate in last weekend's NASP Open and Championship.

The National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) is aimed at improving educational performance among students in grades fourth through 12th grades. Through the archery program students are learning focus, self-control, discipline, patience, and the life lessons required to be successful in the classroom and in life.

The Corbin High school team has two seniors, Emily Flowers and Brayden Gregory. The teams are coached by Patricia E. "Putt" Smith, Whitney Allen and Cora Richardson.

The Elementary team this year had three students that finished in the top 10 Nationally which earned them the honor of shooting the next morning in the National Championship.

Listed below are the individual and team results:

CORBIN ELEMENTARY

LOGAN BLACK

Score: 263

Tens: 6

INDIVIDUAL Group #1

Elementary Boys Rank: 7 out of 62

5th Grade Boys Rank: 7 out of 38

Overall Boys Rank: 98 out of 265

CHLOE TRIVETTE

Score: 262

Tens: 10

INDIVIDUAL Group #1

Elementary Girls Rank: 2 out of 46

5th Grade Girls Rank: 2 out of 35

Overall Girls Rank: 106 out of 262

ALLIE BABB

Score: 259

Tens: 8

INDIVIDUAL Group #1

Elementary Girls Rank: 4 out of 46

5th Grade Girls Rank: 4 out of 35

Overall Girls Rank: 122 out of 262

CORBIN MIDDLE SCHOOL

Blake Butler: Academic Archer

Score: 274

Tens: 12

MIDDLE Team #1

Middle School Boys Rank: 68 out of 368

7th Grade Boys Rank: 30 out of 135

Overall Boys Rank: 213 out of 808

Luke Hatfield: Academic Archer

Score: 268

Tens: 12

MIDDLE Team #1

Middle School Boys Rank: 100 out of 368

6th Grade Boys Rank: 23 out of 142

Overall Boys Rank: 283 out of 808

Jace Hatfield: Academic Archer

Score: 263

Tens: 10

MIDDLE Team #1

Middle School Boys Rank: 144 out of 368

8th Grade Boys Rank: 45 out of 91

Overall Boys Rank: 360 out of 808

Katie Ridener: Academic Archer

Score: 258

Tens: 7

MIDDLE Team #1

Middle School Girls Rank: 155 out of 320

8th Grade Girls Rank: 58 out of 104

Overall Girls Rank: 387 out of 759

Ian Greer: Academic Archer

Score: 254

Tens: 8

MIDDLE Team #1

Middle School Boys Rank: 214 out of 368

7th Grade Boys Rank: 86 out of 135

Overall Boys Rank: 479 out of 808

Samuel Mayer: Academic Archer

Score: 251

Tens: 4

MIDDLE Team #1

Middle School Boys Rank: 239 out of 368

7th Grade Boys Rank: 96 out of 135

Overall Boys Rank: 526 out of 808

Linda Shepherd: Academic Archer

Score: 242

Tens: 6

MIDDLE Team #1

Middle School Girls Rank: 236 out of 320

8th Grade Girls Rank: 84 out of 104

Overall Girls Rank: 554 out of 759

Hunter Gregory: Academic Archer

Score: 241

Tens: 3

MIDDLE Team #1

Middle School Boys Rank: 284 out of 368

6th Grade Boys Rank: 97 out of 142

Overall Boys Rank: 623 out of 808

Will Farmer: Academic Archer

Score: 238

Tens: 7

MIDDLE Team #1

Middle School Girls Rank: 251 out of 320

6th Grade Girls Rank: 67 out of 100

Overall Girls Rank: 583 out of 759

Kylie Davis: Academic Archer

Score: 237

Tens: 6

MIDDLE Team #1

Middle School Girls Rank: 255 out of 320

6th Grade Girls Rank: 69 out of 100

Overall Girls Rank: 594 out of 759

Emma Zilinsky: Academic Archer

Score: 236

Tens: 7

MIDDLE Team #1

Middle School Girls Rank: 257 out of 320

7th Grade Girls Rank: 99 out of 116

Overall Girls Rank: 597 out of 759

Stephen Reece: Academic Archer

Score: 236

Tens: 6

MIDDLE Team #1

Middle School Boys Rank: 296 out of 368

8th Grade Boys Rank: 84 out of 91

Overall Boys Rank: 650 out of 808

Zachary May: Academic Archer

Score: 231

Tens: 2

MIDDLE Team #1

Middle School Boys Rank: 319 out of 368

7th Grade Boys Rank: 117 out of 135

Overall Boys Rank: 688 out of 808

Allison Upchurch: Academic Archer

Score: 228

Tens: 7

MIDDLE Team #1

Middle School Girls Rank: 270 out of 320

8th Grade Girls Rank: 94 out of 104

Overall Girls Rank: 627 out of 759

Braydon Carpenter: Academic Archer

Score: 227

Tens: 4

MIDDLE Team #1

Middle School Boys Rank: 325 out of 368

6th Grade Boys Rank: 118 out of 142

Overall Boys Rank: 701 out of 808

Kolby Ball: Academic Archer

Score: 217

Tens: 1

MIDDLE Team #1

Middle School Boys Rank: 345 out of 368

7th Grade Boys Rank: 127 out of 135

Overall Boys Rank: 736 out of 808

Elijah Farmer: Academic Archer

Score: 186

Tens: 1

MIDDLE Team #1

Middle School Boys Rank: 362 out of 368

6th Grade Boys Rank: 140 out of 142

Overall Boys Rank: 780 out of 808

CORBIN HIGH SCHOOL

Caleb Warren

Score: 266

Tens: 11

HIGH Team #1

High School Boys Rank: 50 out of 107

9th Grade Boys Rank: 14 out of 31

Overall Boys Rank: 84 out of 265

Sydney Blankenshiip

Score: 263

Tens: 9

HIGH Team #1

High School Girls Rank: 64 out of 113

11th Grade Girls Rank: 14 out of 23

Overall Girls Rank: 101 out of 262

Brayden Shelton-Gregory

Score: 261

Tens: 10

HIGH Team #1

High School Boys Rank: 59 out of 107

12th Grade Boys Rank: 13 out of 21

Overall Boys Rank: 102 out of 265

Camille Greer

Score: 261

Tens: 9

HIGH Team #1

High School Girls Rank: 68 out of 113

9th Grade Girls Rank: 23 out of 42

Overall Girls Rank: 112 out of 262

Elijah Fortney

Score: 259

Tens: 10

HIGH Team #1

High School Boys Rank: 65 out of 107

10th Grade Boys Rank: 19 out of 30

Overall Boys Rank: 113 out of 265

Chaz Disney

Score: 257

Tens: 6

HIGH Team #1

High School Boys Rank: 71 out of 107

11th Grade Boys Rank: 17 out of 25

Overall Boys Rank: 124 out of 265

Jessica Owens

Score: 255

Tens: 7

HIGH Team #1

High School Girls Rank: 79 out of 113

9th Grade Girls Rank: 28 out of 42

Overall Girls Rank: 140 out of 262

Emily Flowers

Score: 246

Tens: 7

HIGH Team #1

High School Girls Rank: 89 out of 113

12th Grade Girls Rank: 19 out of 21

Overall Girls Rank: 166 out of 262

Elisha Sell

Score: 222

Tens: 3

HIGH Team #1

High School Boys Rank: 101 out of 107

9th Grade Boys Rank: 30 out of 31

Overall Boys Rank: 224 out of 265

