CORBIN -- The Corbin Archery teams completed their 2021 seasons by achieving the honor to participate in last weekend's NASP Open and Championship.
The National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) is aimed at improving educational performance among students in grades fourth through 12th grades. Through the archery program students are learning focus, self-control, discipline, patience, and the life lessons required to be successful in the classroom and in life.
The Corbin High school team has two seniors, Emily Flowers and Brayden Gregory. The teams are coached by Patricia E. "Putt" Smith, Whitney Allen and Cora Richardson.
The Elementary team this year had three students that finished in the top 10 Nationally which earned them the honor of shooting the next morning in the National Championship.
Listed below are the individual and team results:
CORBIN ELEMENTARY
LOGAN BLACK
Score: 263
Tens: 6
INDIVIDUAL Group #1
Elementary Boys Rank: 7 out of 62
5th Grade Boys Rank: 7 out of 38
Overall Boys Rank: 98 out of 265
CHLOE TRIVETTE
Score: 262
Tens: 10
INDIVIDUAL Group #1
Elementary Girls Rank: 2 out of 46
5th Grade Girls Rank: 2 out of 35
Overall Girls Rank: 106 out of 262
ALLIE BABB
Score: 259
Tens: 8
INDIVIDUAL Group #1
Elementary Girls Rank: 4 out of 46
5th Grade Girls Rank: 4 out of 35
Overall Girls Rank: 122 out of 262
CORBIN MIDDLE SCHOOL
Blake Butler: Academic Archer
Score: 274
Tens: 12
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Boys Rank: 68 out of 368
7th Grade Boys Rank: 30 out of 135
Overall Boys Rank: 213 out of 808
Luke Hatfield: Academic Archer
Score: 268
Tens: 12
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Boys Rank: 100 out of 368
6th Grade Boys Rank: 23 out of 142
Overall Boys Rank: 283 out of 808
Jace Hatfield: Academic Archer
Score: 263
Tens: 10
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Boys Rank: 144 out of 368
8th Grade Boys Rank: 45 out of 91
Overall Boys Rank: 360 out of 808
Katie Ridener: Academic Archer
Score: 258
Tens: 7
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Girls Rank: 155 out of 320
8th Grade Girls Rank: 58 out of 104
Overall Girls Rank: 387 out of 759
Ian Greer: Academic Archer
Score: 254
Tens: 8
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Boys Rank: 214 out of 368
7th Grade Boys Rank: 86 out of 135
Overall Boys Rank: 479 out of 808
Samuel Mayer: Academic Archer
Score: 251
Tens: 4
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Boys Rank: 239 out of 368
7th Grade Boys Rank: 96 out of 135
Overall Boys Rank: 526 out of 808
Linda Shepherd: Academic Archer
Score: 242
Tens: 6
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Girls Rank: 236 out of 320
8th Grade Girls Rank: 84 out of 104
Overall Girls Rank: 554 out of 759
Hunter Gregory: Academic Archer
Score: 241
Tens: 3
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Boys Rank: 284 out of 368
6th Grade Boys Rank: 97 out of 142
Overall Boys Rank: 623 out of 808
Will Farmer: Academic Archer
Score: 238
Tens: 7
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Girls Rank: 251 out of 320
6th Grade Girls Rank: 67 out of 100
Overall Girls Rank: 583 out of 759
Kylie Davis: Academic Archer
Score: 237
Tens: 6
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Girls Rank: 255 out of 320
6th Grade Girls Rank: 69 out of 100
Overall Girls Rank: 594 out of 759
Emma Zilinsky: Academic Archer
Score: 236
Tens: 7
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Girls Rank: 257 out of 320
7th Grade Girls Rank: 99 out of 116
Overall Girls Rank: 597 out of 759
Stephen Reece: Academic Archer
Score: 236
Tens: 6
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Boys Rank: 296 out of 368
8th Grade Boys Rank: 84 out of 91
Overall Boys Rank: 650 out of 808
Zachary May: Academic Archer
Score: 231
Tens: 2
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Boys Rank: 319 out of 368
7th Grade Boys Rank: 117 out of 135
Overall Boys Rank: 688 out of 808
Allison Upchurch: Academic Archer
Score: 228
Tens: 7
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Girls Rank: 270 out of 320
8th Grade Girls Rank: 94 out of 104
Overall Girls Rank: 627 out of 759
Braydon Carpenter: Academic Archer
Score: 227
Tens: 4
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Boys Rank: 325 out of 368
6th Grade Boys Rank: 118 out of 142
Overall Boys Rank: 701 out of 808
Kolby Ball: Academic Archer
Score: 217
Tens: 1
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Boys Rank: 345 out of 368
7th Grade Boys Rank: 127 out of 135
Overall Boys Rank: 736 out of 808
Elijah Farmer: Academic Archer
Score: 186
Tens: 1
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Boys Rank: 362 out of 368
6th Grade Boys Rank: 140 out of 142
Overall Boys Rank: 780 out of 808
CORBIN HIGH SCHOOL
Caleb Warren
Score: 266
Tens: 11
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 50 out of 107
9th Grade Boys Rank: 14 out of 31
Overall Boys Rank: 84 out of 265
Sydney Blankenshiip
Score: 263
Tens: 9
HIGH Team #1
High School Girls Rank: 64 out of 113
11th Grade Girls Rank: 14 out of 23
Overall Girls Rank: 101 out of 262
Brayden Shelton-Gregory
Score: 261
Tens: 10
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 59 out of 107
12th Grade Boys Rank: 13 out of 21
Overall Boys Rank: 102 out of 265
Camille Greer
Score: 261
Tens: 9
HIGH Team #1
High School Girls Rank: 68 out of 113
9th Grade Girls Rank: 23 out of 42
Overall Girls Rank: 112 out of 262
Elijah Fortney
Score: 259
Tens: 10
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 65 out of 107
10th Grade Boys Rank: 19 out of 30
Overall Boys Rank: 113 out of 265
Chaz Disney
Score: 257
Tens: 6
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 71 out of 107
11th Grade Boys Rank: 17 out of 25
Overall Boys Rank: 124 out of 265
Jessica Owens
Score: 255
Tens: 7
HIGH Team #1
High School Girls Rank: 79 out of 113
9th Grade Girls Rank: 28 out of 42
Overall Girls Rank: 140 out of 262
Emily Flowers
Score: 246
Tens: 7
HIGH Team #1
High School Girls Rank: 89 out of 113
12th Grade Girls Rank: 19 out of 21
Overall Girls Rank: 166 out of 262
Elisha Sell
Score: 222
Tens: 3
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 101 out of 107
9th Grade Boys Rank: 30 out of 31
Overall Boys Rank: 224 out of 265
