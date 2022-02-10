LONDON — Corbin's elementary, middle school, and high school archery teams turned in impressive efforts during this past weekend's NASP Region Tournament.
Corbin placed second in the Elementary Division, fourth in the Middle School Division, and sixth in the high school division.
Elementary Division
CES Team ranked 2nd
River Fuson ranked 6th out of 84 (Elem. girls); 1st out of 46 (4th-grade girls)
Danica Stephens ranked 9th out of 84 (Elem. girls); 7th out 38 (5th-grade girls)
Middle School Division
CMS Team ranked 4th
Luke Hatfield ranked 1st out of 123 (MS boys); 1st out of 48 (7th-grade boys); 4th out of 319 (Overall boys)
Blake Butler ranked 7th out of 123 (MS boys); 4th out 30 (8th-grade boys); 23rd out of 319 (Overall boys)
High School Division
CHS Team ranked 6th
Hudson Coe ranked 8th out of 84 (HS boys); 4th out of 33 (9th-grade boys); 12th out of 319 (Overall boys)
Addison Bonham ranked 5th out of 72 (HS girls); 1st out of 18 (9th-grade girls); 9th out of 236 (Overall girls)
