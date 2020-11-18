CAMPBELLSVILLE — One win away.
The Corbin Redhound eighth-grade team spotted Taylor County a 16-0 lead before scoring 24 unanswered points to knock off the Cardinals, 24-16, on Saturday.
The win advances Corbin to the Eighth Grade Division II State Championship game Saturday. The Redhounds will face off against South Oldham, who slipped past Lexington Catholic with a 36-34 victory.
Corbin managed to pull out the victory with only 53 seconds remaining in regulation thanks to a 10-yard touchdown run by Kade Elam. Elam finished the game with three rushing touchdowns.
“Going into it, we knew we were playing a really talented Taylor County team,” Corbin coach Brent Jackson said. “We got off to a slow start and actually fell behind for the first time this season. I felt they did some things offensively that kept us off-balanced in the first half. We knew they had a lot of weapons, and I felt defensively we bent but we didn’t break.
“Being down 16-0, our coaching staff challenged our kids to get back to basics, establish the run, make plays, and tackle well,” he added. “I felt our kids stepped up to that challenge. It was a tremendous win for our kids and coaching staff. We made big plays when we had to. I’m very excited and blessed to represent Corbin in the state finals this weekend. We hope to paint Taylor County Redhound red next Saturday night.”
Taylor County scored twice in the second quarter to take a 16-0 edge but Elam rallied the Redhounds to two scores during the final minute of the first half.
His five-yard touchdown run with 1:01 left cut Corbin’s deficit to 16-8. Elam added another touchdown run, a four-yarder, with no time on the clock to tie the game at 16 apiece at halftime.
Neither team scored in the third quarter before seeing Elam’s 10-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter secured the win for the Redhounds.
