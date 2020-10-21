LONDON — Hannah Goins’ Corbin Lady Redhound soccer team has made it a habit reaching the 13th Region Girls Soccer Tournament championship game.
The Lady Redhounds recorded a convincing 6-0 win over Middlesboro while securing a spot in the regional title game for the seventh time in eight years.
“We have had a strong program the last several years,” Goins said of the program’s success. “We’ve had good players and always improved from the middle school up to the varsity. We’ve worked really hard to build up the program.
“We played really well tonight,” she added. “We had 73 shots on goal. I feel like the girls were ready and excited to play. They worked really hard and did what we had to do to advance. I’m proud of the way we played.”
Corbin will face-off against rival and two-time defending Region champion North Laurel in the 13th Region Girls Soccer title game on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The two teams met twice this season with the Lady Jaguars notching identical 5-1 wins.
“Obviously, they're a very good and talented,” Goins said. “They’re unbeaten but I feel like we can play with them. I think we’ve got to play a full 80 minutes. We need to come out ready to play, and hopefully we can pull out the win.”
Corbin wasted little time taking control of its game against Middlesboro. The Lady Redhounds built a 3-0 advantage at halftime, and added three more goals in the second half to secure the win.
Kami Garland got things started for Corbin, scoring during the 15th minute to give her team a 1-0 edge. Grace Gibson added the Lady Redhounds’ second goal while Olivia Jones’ goal during the 38th minute extended Corbin’s lead to 3-0.
Clara Finneseth added two goals in the second half while Kaiden Walden scored as well, giving Corbin an easy 6-0 victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.