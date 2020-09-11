HAZARD — The Corbin 9-10-year old All-Stars secured a berth into the 9-10-year old State Tournament by rallying to defeat South Laurel on Tuesday, 10-6.
Corbin trailed 4-2 after four innings of play but used an eight-run fifth inning to take control and never look back as they captured the District 4 9-10-year old championship.
Jimmy Hendrickson’s squad received a nine-strike outperformance on the mound by his son, Easton, who also tossed four innings while Paul Viars pitched the final two innings and struck out three batters.
“Another terrific team performance from our guys today,” Corbin coach Jimmy Hendrickson said. “These kids have worked hard to reach this goal, so it’s great to see them enjoy winning a championship. Hat’s off to South Laurel, they’re a really good team. Both teams were very evenly matched and we have a lot of respect for their kids and coaches.
“I’m proud of our guys for not hanging their heads when we got behind,” he added. “We were able to put together another rally a lot like our game against Hazard. It’s a fun group to be around. They pull for each other and enjoy competing together.”
Brett Estep and Jackson Marlow each scored twice in the win while Viars, Brayden Carroll, James Nunley, Tanner Todd, and Braylan Humfleet also scored in the win.
