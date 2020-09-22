RICHMOND — Jimmy Hendrickson’s Corbin 9-10-year old All-Stars were in a must-win situation on Sunday against the Lexington Eastern All-Stars, and they were able to pull off the feat.
Corbin advances to next weekend’s 9-10-year old State Tournament Final Four by upending South Central 13-2 on Sunday after falling to Lexington Eastern on Friday, 10-0.
“The first game we came out a little tight and it kind of got away from us,” Hendrickson said. “Lexington Eastern has a strong team, and hopefully we get another shot at them. Bret Estep stepped up for us and had two hits.
“We came back Sunday and played with a lot more confidence,” he added. “We were able to score early and it helped everyone relax and play good baseball. Overall, I’m always proud of this group and the way they represent our community. It’s a big achievement to be one of the final four teams and we’re hoping to play well the final weekend.”
Sunday’s Game
Corbin 13, South Central 2
Corbin scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back during its 13-2 win.
Bret Estep and Easton Hendrickson each had two hits apiece and scored twice while driving in two runs. Brody Hart had hits and four RBI in the win while Braylan Humfleet, Thatcher West, and Paul Viars each delivered hits while finishing with an RBI apiece.
Friday’s Game
Lexington East 10, Corbin 0
Corbin trailed 2-0 going into the fourth inning before Lexington East scored three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to pull out a 10-0 win.
Bret Estep finished with two hits while Mason Sziksai finished with a hit.
