PRESTONSBURG — Jimmy Hendrickson knew his Corbin 9-10-year old All-Stars were facing a tall task to knock off Bowling Green in Friday’s 9-10-year All-Star Tournament’s semifinal game, but it didn’t keep them from giving their all.
Corbin trailed 10-5 after four innings of play before seeing Bowling Green score nine unanswered runs to win, 19-5.
”It’s been a really fun run and I couldn’t be more proud of the kids,” Hendrickson said. ”We were hoping to keep winning, but the accomplishments they’ve had over the past few weeks will be memories they’ll never forget. The kids have grown so much throughout the year. Together, they had the opportunity to win a district championship and advance to the final four in the state tournament. I’m glad to see all of their hard work pay off in success. It’s been a great experience for everyone involved and we give God all the glory.
”I’d like to thank our league president, Jeff Chadwell, and everyone that has a part in our league, ” he added. ”He does so much for the kids in our community. In a year that it would have been easy to not even have a league, he was willing to put in the extra work to allow our kids to play. We can’t thank him enough for allowing them to achieve this success.”
Bowling Green scored four runs in the first inning before seeing Bret Estep’s hit drive in two runs in the top of the second inning to tie the game at four apiece.
Bowling Green added five more runs in the second inning while scoring again in the third inning to build a 10-4 advantage.
Corbin added a run in the top of the fourth and cut its deficit to 10-5 before leaving the bases loaded to end the inning.
Bowling Green then preceded to put the game away with nine unanswered runs.
