HAZARD — Jimmy Hendrickson’s Corbin 9-10-year old All-Stars are one win away from clinching the 9-10-year old District Tournament by recording wins over South Laurel (5-4) on Friday while defeating host Hazard/Perry on Saturday, 15-9.
Corbin was able to collect the two wins thanks to timely hitting and clutch pitching on the mound.
“The kids have really worked hard to get to this point,” Corbin coach Jimmy Hendrickson said. “It’s been a total team effort and it has been fun to see every player contribute.
“Our first game was really well-played. Both teams had timely hits and made a lot of plays in the field. It was a tight game all the way down to the last pitch,” he added. “In our game against Hazard, we fell behind 4-1 and had to rally to come back. It was a good representation of the great group of kids that we have. They compete and enjoy playing together. They’re getting better every day and take a lot of pride in representing the community.”
Corbin is scheduled to be back in action Tuesday in Hazard at 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
Corbin 15, Hazard/Perry 9
Hendrickson’s squad fell behind 4-1 before rallying to pick up the six-run victory.
Corbin scores seven runs in the fourth inning to take an 8-4 lead and added seven more runs during the final two innings to put the game away.
Brett Estep led the way with four runs scored. Brayden Carroll, Paul Viars, and Estep each pitched, combining to strike out six batters.
Friday’s Game
Corbin 5, South Laurel 4
Easton Hendrickson tosses five innings and struck out 10 batters during Corbin’s slim 5-4 win over South Laurel.
Corbin held a 3-2 edge after the third inning and added two insurance run in the bottom of the fifth to extend its lead to 5-2.
Jimmy Hendrickson’s squad needed those two runs because South Laurel added two in the top of the sixth inning before seeing Brett Estep pick up the save after striking out a batter with the tying run in first base.
Brayden Carroll scored two runs in the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.