HAZARD -- The Corbin 8-year-old All-Stars moved one step closer to advancing in tournament play after defeating Leslie County, 18-6, on Saturday.
Corbin will be back in action Thursday at 6 p.m. against the Knox County All-Stars, who defeated Harlan, 20-7.
Leslie County scored three runs in the top of the first inning but Michael Campbell's squad answered with six runs in the bottom half of the running to take a 6-3 edge.
Leslie County tied the game at six apiece with three more runs in the top of the second inning before seeing Corbin score seven runs in the bottom of the inning as Campbell's squad took a 13-6 advantage.
Corbin made defensive stops in the top of the third inning before putting the game out of reach with five-runs bottom in the bottom of the third to make the score, 18-6.
Campbell's squad wrapped up the win after holding Leslie County scoreless in the top of the fourth inning.
Corbin outhit Leslie County, 21-11, and played a flawless game defensively, finishing with no errors.
Campbell's squad hit five home runs in the win with Ben Stevens, Tra Breeding, Kash Woltereck, Ryder Hedrick, and Colton Campbell each accounting for one home run apiece.
Campbell, Noah Norvell, and Cash Mills, each finished with two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored apiece while Hedrick, Breeding, and Stevens each drove in two runs, and finished with two hits and two runs scored apiece.
Kadie Carmichael and Bentley Taylor had two hits, one RBI, and one run scored apiece while Woltereck had a hit, three RBI, and one run scored. Gunner Sizemore, and David Whitaker both collected a hit, an RBI, and a run scored apiece.
Friday's Game
Corbin 14, North Laurel 3
The Corbin 8-year-old All-Stars cruised to an easy first-round victory over the North Laurel All-Stars by picking up a 14-3 win in four innings.
Corbin scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back. Michael Campbell's squad added four more runs in the third inning and scored six runs in the fourth inning to wrap up the 11-run win.
North Laurel scored a run in each of the first three innings while managing 14 hits. Corbin finished with 23 hits.
Kadie Carmichael led the way with a 2-for-2 effort at the plate while delivering a home run, and five RBI. She also scored twice. Colton Campbell turned in a 3-for-3 effort while driving in a run, and scoring three times. Cash Mills delivered a home run while finishing with two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored. Eli Baker turned in a 2-for-2 effort with an RBI, and two runs scored while Bentley Taylor, Ryder Hedrick, and Kash Woltereck each delivered two hits, an RBI, and a run scored apiece. Ben Stevens finished with two hits, and an RBI while David Whitaker finished with two hits. Tra Breeding and Noah Norvell each finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored apiece, while Keaton Bales and Gunner Sizemore finished with a hit apiece.
