Corbin 7U All-Stars begin state tournament play Saturday

The Corbin 7U All-Stars will open state tournament play Saturday in Richmond against Eastern.

RICHMOND — The Corbin 7U All-Stars will open state tournament play Saturday in Richmond.

Katie Bales’ squad posted a 1-2 mark in District 4 Tournament play, and will face off against Eastern in the double elimination tournament on Saturday at noon.

If Corbin gets past Eastern, a familiar face awaits in second round action at 3 p.m. A win means Bales’ squad will face off against Hazard-Perry at 3 p.m. A loss means Corbin will play in the loser’s bracket at noon on Sunday.

The winner’s bracket final is scheduled for Sunday at 1:30 p.m. while the championship game is slated for Monday at 6 p.m.

