We are now down to the Elite Eight after playing 24 games apiece in both the Boys and Girls 13th Region March Madness Realignment Tournaments.
With only eight teams remaining, now things are going to get even more interesting.
Listed below are the remaining eight teams in both the boys and girls tournaments. The big question is, who will be coming out on top?
Boys
Seeds remaining
No. 1 Knox Central (2018)
No. 2 Knox Central (2017)
No. 3 South Laurel (2016)
No. 5 South Laurel (2006)
No. 9 Corbin (2009)
No. 22 Williamsburg (2015)
No. 26 South Laurel (2008)
No. 29 Barbourville (2006)
Girls
Seeds remaining
No. 1 South Laurel (2020)
No. 2 Clay County (2012)
No. 3 Harlan County (2018)
No. 5 North Laurel (2020)
No. 6 Clay County (2011)
No. 10 North Laurel (2019)
No. 20 Harlan County (2016)
No. 24 Harlan (2017)
Boys
Elite Eight
Game 25: No. 1 Knox Central (2018) vs. No. 9 Corbin (2009)
The biggest matchup of the tournament so far turned out to be what many had hoped — a war.
Knox Central built a 34-22 lead in the first half but couldn’t hold on as Corbin prevailed, 84-79, behind a 29-point scoring effort from Isaac Wilson.
Wilson scored 20 of his 29 points in the second half while Josh Crawford followed with 22 points. Josh Smith added 16 points and Madison Johnson chipped in 14 points.
Markelle Turner and Nick Martin each scored 21 points apiece in the loss while Jaylen Adams added 16 points and Dane Imel finished with 13 points.
Turner’s 10 points in the first quarter gave Knox Central a 24-22 lead. The Panthers opened the second quarter with a 10-0 run, powered by six points from Martin but the Redhounds rallied behind the play of Johnson to cut their deficit to 39-37 at halftime.
Johnson hit three 3-pointers during the quarter while Smith added five points.
A layup by Aaron Manns triggered a 14-2 run for Corbin in the third quarter while a 3-pointer by Wilson pushed his team’s advantage to 63-58 with eight minutes remaining.
Baskets by Crawford and Smith midway through the final period increased the Redhounds’ lead to 75-63 while Wilson put the finishing touches on his team’s win by scoring Corbin’s final eight points.
Girls
Elite Eight
Game 25: No. 1 South Laurel (2020) vs. No. 20 Harlan County (2016)
Harlan County defeated the eight and nine seeds to get to the Elite Eight but wouldn’t advance any further. South Laurel hit 12 3-pointers during its 82-63 rout of the Lady Black Bears.
Sydnie Hall was on fire from 3-point range, finishing with 21 points while hitting six shots from behind the arc. Amerah Steele added 20 points and three 3-pointers while Rachel Presley turned in 17 points and 13 rebounds. Ally Collett also scored in double figures, finishing with 12 points and seven assists while Brianna Howard added nine points.
Blair Green led the way for Harlan County with 22 points while Kaylea Gross did some damage in the post with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Hall started the game by connecting with three 3-pointers to give the Lady Cardinals an early 9-0 advantage.
Steele’s 3-pointer combined with Presley’s outback gave South Laurel a commanding 23-9 lead entering the second quarter.
Gross scored the Lady Black Bears' first six points of the second quarter while Green added five points to cut their team’s deficit to 27-20 but South Laurel closed the first half out with a 16-6 run behind seven points from Collett while building a 43-26 lead at halftime.
The Lady Cardinals’ advantage drew to 50-30 with 6:09 remaining in the third quarter before a 3-pointer by Green led to a 10-0 run for Harlan County. By the time the quarter had ended, South Laurel held a 61-49 lead.
Steele opened the fourth quarter with two 3-pointers that pushed her team’s lead to 67-49. Another 3-pointer by Howard led to the Lady Cardinals outscoring the Lady Black Bears 15-14 in the final five minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.