We’re halfway through the first round in both the March Madness Boys and Girls 13th Region Realignment Tournaments, and we are inching closer and closer to Sweet 16 action.
We’ve had a combined 16 teams from both the boys and girls tournaments punch their tickets into second-round play.
BOYS: Knox Central (2018), Knox Central (2017); South Laurel (2006), Corbin (2010), Clay County (2016), Clay County (2014), Williamsburg (2015) and Corbin (2007). GIRLS: South Laurel (2020), Clay County (2012), North Laurel (2020), Clay County (2006), Clay County (2009), Clay County (2010) and Clay County (2011).
Four more teams plan to join them today with the matchups below:
Boys
First Round
Game Nine: No. 9 Corbin (2009) vs. No. 24 Harlan County (2013)
This looked to be another close matchup on paper, but Corbin exploded for 31 points in the first quarter while building a 31-14 lead.
Josh Crawford scored 16 points during the period while Madison Johnson hit two shots from behind the arc. Harlan County's Alex Sergent kept the Black Bears close with eight points during the quarter.
Sergent continued to shine in the second quarter by adding six more points while Tyler Brewer added five points allowing Harlan County to cut its deficit to 47-34 at halftime.
Isaac Wilson and Josh Smith got into the scoring action in the third quarter, combining to score 13 points while Aaron Manns added four points to help push the Redhounds’ advantage to 72-54 entering the fourth quarter.
Brewer’s two 3-pointers combined with four points from Aaron Caldwell allowed the Blck Bears to open the final quarter of play with a 10-0 run to make the score, 72-64, but they couldn’t get any closer.
Crawford added 10 more points during the final four minutes of regulation while Johnson added another 3-pointer to give Corbin a 90-76 win.
Crawford led all scorers with 31 points while Johnson added 23 points. Wilson and Smith each scored 14 points apiece while Manns finished with six points and Lee Crawford added two points. Sergent’s 20 points paced the way for Harlan County while Brewer scored 16 points.
Game Ten: No. 8 North Laurel (2019) vs. No. 25 Corbin (2014)
Both teams started slowly before seeing Corbin finally catch fire from the floor with Andrew Taylor scoring eight points during the first quarter’s final two minutes to give the Redhounds a 16-9 lead.
Reed Sheppard opened the second quarter with two dunks and two jumpers, allowing North Laurel to take a 22-19 advantage with 5:45 remaining in the first half.
Cole Kelley added six more points during the quarter while Landon Young scored four points on two putbacks. Isaiah Alexander’s 3-pointer at the buzzer extended North Laurel’s lead to 39-29 at halftime.
Alexander hit three 3-pointers during the third quarter while Sheppard dished out four assists and seven points as the Jaguars built a commanding 63-47 lead despite seeing Taylor score 16 of Corbin’s 18 points during the quarter.
Taylor’s 3-pointer to begin the fourth quarter triggered a 12-4 run that saw the Redhounds pull to within eight points (67-59) of North Laurel’s lead, but Sheppard managed to seal the deal with eight points down the stretch which was capped off with his fourth dunk of the game, giving North Laurel an 81-70 win.
Sheppard led North Laurel with 26 points, four assists, and nine rebounds while Kelley followed with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Young and Alexander each scored 12 points apiece while Adam Sizemore added eight points and eight assists.
Corbin’s Taylor lit up the net and tossed in a game-high 36 points while Kenny Hopper finished with 13 points.
Girls
First Round
Game Nine: No. 9 Clay County (2013) vs. No. 24 Harlan (2017)
The Lady Tigers’ firepower looked to be too much for Harlan to handle, but people tend to forget just how dominant the Lady Green Dragons’ Jordan Brock could be.
Clay County managed to hang tough in the first quarter as Cheyenne Madden’s nine first-quarter points gave the Lady Tigers a 17-11 lead after the first quarter.
Both teams continued to struggle on offense during the second quarter. Morgan Chesnut and Madden each scored three points apiece while Brock added six points but Clay County still managed to hold a six-point advantage (23-17) at halftime.
Coach Derrick Akal’s squad came out in the third quarter and outscored the Lady Tigers, 24-13, as Brock hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points to push Harlan out in front at the end of the period at 41-36.
Brock and Madden each dominated in the fourth quarter, but the Harlan senior did just enough by scoring 13 more points to guide her team to a 58-50 win.
Brock scored a game-high 36 points for the Lady Green Dragons while Mackenzie King and Emma Bianchi each added nine points apiece. Madden’s 28 points led Clay County while Morgan Chesnut finished with 13 points.
Game Ten: No. 8 South Laurel (2018) vs. No. 25 Corbin (2006)
It was a game that many believed would be a toss-up, and they were correct.
The Lady Cardinals built a 12-8 lead in the first quarter as Dianna Morgan scored six points but Corbin managed to take control in the second quarter.
Mikkah Rogers and Heather Clouse combined to score 13 points during the period to give Corbin a 31-27 lead at halftime.
South Laurel was able to regain its lead in the third quarter with Collett scoring seven points while Steele added six points. The Lady Cardinals led 49-40 with eight minutes remaining.
South Laurel wrapped the game up by hitting 10-of-12 free throws down the stretch. Collett scored the game’s final six points as the Lady Cardinals picked up a 67-54 win.
Collett and Steele led South Laurel with 20 points apiece while Rogers scored 16 points for Corbin.
