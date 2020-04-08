We are now down to 16 teams apiece in both the Boys and Girls March Madness 13th Region Realignment Tournaments, and have four big matchups taking place today:
Boys
Sweet Sixteen
Game 17: No. 1 Knox Central (2018) vs. No. 17 Clay County (2014)
Many believed the matchup between the two powerhouse teams would be a close one, and they were right.
Knox Central built an early 11-point first-half lead only to see Clay County rally in the second half.
Markelle Turner took over in the fourth quarter to lead the Panthers to a 77-68 victory.
Turner scored 17 of his 24 points during the second half and also finished with two dunks and seven assists while Jaylen Adams poured in 21 points while connecting with four 3-pointers. Nick Martin and Kevionte Turner also scored in double figures, finishing with 11 points apiece.
Tyler McDaniel paced the way for the Tigers with 23 points and seven assists. Trey Farmer and Blake Smith each scored 15 points apiece while Jake Allen added 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Knox Central led 28-17 at the end of the first quarter and 41-34 at halftime before seeing Clay County take a 56-54 lead going into the fourth quarter. McDaniel scored 10 points during the period while Allen added six points and five rebounds.
Turner couldn’t be stopped in the fourth quarter. His 3-pointer with 5:49 remaining gave Knox Central the lead (67-64) for good.
Game 18: No. 8 North Laurel (2019) vs. No. 9 Corbin (2009)
The youthful Jaguars entered their Sweet Sixteen matchup with Corbin as slight favorites but in the end didn’t have an answer for the Redhounds’ firepower.
Madison Johnson was one of four Corbin players to score in double figures. He led his team with 27 points and five rebounds during the Redhounds’ 84-76 win over North Laurel.
Josh Crawford added 19 points while Josh Smith finished with 16 points and Isaac Wilson turned in a 15-point scoring effort.
Reed Sheppard’s 21 points paced the way for the Jaguars while Cole Kelley recorded a double-double, finishing with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Adam Sizemore scored 13 points in the loss for the Jaguars.
Both teams battled to a 22-all tie at the end of the first quarter before seeing Wilson score eight points to give Corbin a 41-35 lead at halftime.
The pace continued to pick up in the third quarter with Sheppard adding nine points during the period to cut his team’s deficit to 63-61 but Johnson’s 10 points in the game’s final eight minutes allowed the Redhounds to outscore North Laurel 21-15 during the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Girls
Sweet Sixteen
Game 17: No. 1 South Laurel (2020) vs. No. 17 Clay County (2009)
The top-seeded Lady Cardinals overcame a slow start, but managed to connect with 14 3-pointers while using a 17-2 run in the second half to pull off a 77-61 win over Clay County.
Sydnie Hall hit seven 3-pointers in the win while scoring 21 points. Rachel Presley did damage in the paint with 16 points and 13 rebounds while Amerah Steele finished with 15 points and Ally Collett added 13 points and seven assists in the win.
The Lady Tigers’ Alisha Mitchell finished with 18 points while Whitney Belle Jackson turned in a 17-point, 10-rebound effort.
Clay County set the tone early with a deliberate style of play and led 15-12 heading into the second quarter.
Collett hit two 3-pointers while Steele scored seven points to help South Laurel outscore Clay County, 24-17, in the second quarter to give the Lady Cardinals a 36-32 advantage at halftime.
Hall’s nine points combined with Presley’s eight points pushed South Laurel’s advantage to 58-48 entering the fourth quarter before seeing the Lady Cardinals wrap up the win by outscoring Clay County, 19-13, during the fourth quarter.
Game 18: No. 8 South Laurel (2018) vs. No. 24 Harlan (2017)
The underdog Harlan Lady Green Dragons continued their winning ways by upsetting South Laurel with a 71-68 victory.
Once again, Jordan Brock came up big when needed most. Brock hit eight 3-pointers and scored a game-high 44 points, allowing Harlan to punch its ticket into the Elite Eight.
Noah Canady joined Brock in double figures with 13 points while MacKenzie King finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Amerah Steele’s 25 points led South Laurel while Taylor Cromer scored 18 points and Ally Collett finished with 16 points.
Both teams had a feeling-out process during the first quarter and barreled to a 19-all tie, but Brock answered with 14 second-quarter points to give her team a 39-36 lead at halftime.
Dianna Morgan scored seven points in the third quarter for the Lady Cardinals but Brock answered with 11 more points to give Harlan a 52 lead entering the final quarter of play.
A 3-pointer by Collett with 4:11 remaining in regulation tied the game at 63 apiece but Brock scored the Lady Green Dragons’ final eight points to secure the three-point victory for Harlan.
