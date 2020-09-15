CORBIN — Corbin Little League will be well-represented at state tournament play after the Corbin 11-12-year olds clinched their spot in the 11-12-year old State Tournament after rallying to defeat Hazard/Perry in eight innings on Saturday, 10-9.
Corbin fell behind 9-6 in the top of the eighth inning before scoring four unanswered runs to get the win.
The 11-12-year olds join Corbin’s Coach Pitch All-Stars, Corbin’s 9-10-year old All-Stars, and Corbin’s 11-year old All-Stars as state tournament bound teams.
Corbin came out of the loser’s bracket to capture the District 4 championship. They won five games in six days, beating South Laurel (12-1), Knox County (2-0), Burnside (16-10), Hazard/Perry (10-5), and Hazard/Perry again to accomplish the feat.
Hazard/Perry jumped out to a 4-1 lead going into the bottom of the third before seeing Corbin tie the game at four apiece.
Corbin trailed 6-5 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, but managed to score a run to tie the game at six apiece to force extra innings.
After seeing both teams turn in a scoreless seventh inning, Hazard/Perry added three runs in the top of the eighth to reclaim a 9-6 lead.
Down, but not out, Corbin rallied one final time.
Hunter Todd, Silas Mahan, and Landon Rose each delivered run-scoring hits to tie the game at nine apiece while Luke Hatfield’s double put runners on second and third with no outs.
Rose scored on a wild pitch three pitches later to give his team the one-run victory.
Todd led Corbin with a 3-for-5 effort while driving in three runs and scoring twice. Mahan was 3-for-5 with one RBI and three runs scored. Trey Person finished with Two hits and one RBI while Rose has a hit, an RBI and a run scored. Hatfield, Jamison West, and Levi Brock also had a hit apiece in the win.
